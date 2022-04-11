 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha History Center opens new "UAW Local 72" exhibit

Now on exhibit at the Kenosha History Center is a new exhibit titled "UAW Local 72."

In 1963, Kenosha had the 18th highest average income in the United States, which coincided with the emergence of strong unions in Kenosha, beginning with UAW Local 72 in the 1930s.

On exhibit now and continuing through the summer, "UAW Local 72" looks at the background of union activity, and the emergence and history of Kenosha's leading labor union. The exhibit will be on display until the end of October.

Integrated into "UAW Local 72" is an oral history interview with John Drew, former president of UAW Local 72, part of the Kenosha History Center and Kenosha Community Media's ongoing oral history project called "Kenosha Voices."

"Kenosha Voices" invited Kenoshans to sit down and tell their stories and their history, so their voice will never be lost in time. If you would like to participate, send an email to KCHS@kenoshahistorycenter.org. "Kenosha Voices" is viewable on the Kenosha History Center's YouTube Channel.

