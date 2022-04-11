Kenosha History Center opens new "UAW Local 72" exhibit

Now on exhibit at the Kenosha History Center is a new exhibit titled "UAW Local 72."
In 1963, Kenosha had the 18th highest average income in the United States, which coincided with the emergence of strong unions in Kenosha, beginning with UAW Local 72 in the 1930s.
On exhibit now and continuing through the summer, "UAW Local 72" looks at the background of union activity, and the emergence and history of Kenosha's leading labor union. The exhibit will be on display until the end of October.
Integrated into "UAW Local 72" is an oral history interview with John Drew, former president of UAW Local 72, part of the Kenosha History Center and Kenosha Community Media's ongoing oral history project called "Kenosha Voices."
"Kenosha Voices" invited Kenoshans to sit down and tell their stories and their history, so their voice will never be lost in time. If you would like to participate, send an email to
KCHS@kenoshahistorycenter.org. "Kenosha Voices" is viewable on the Kenosha History Center's YouTube Channel.
30 Kenosha History Photos
HISTORIC PHOTO
MacWhyte Hot Shots make music
The MacWhyte Hot Shots were photographed in the mid-20th century.
MACWHYTE COMPANY/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Main Street in 1875
This is a view of the west side of Main Street in 1875. The stores at this time on Main Street included: F.W. Lyman and Son, shoes; English Brothers, meat; Paul Sauber, groceries; F. Robinson, drugs; Wm. E. Reed, jewelry; S.C. Johnson, books; James Mathews, groceries; Dewey and Sinclair, hardware. The three-story building with the trussed roof is Kimball Hall.
C.E. DEWEY COLLECTION//KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Salvation Army Hall in 1925
Salvation Army Hall was located at 160 Park Street (57th Street). The photograph was taken circa 1925.
C.E. DEWEY COLLECTION/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Presidential glory
Chicago and North Western engine No. 608 was photographed by Ben LaMarsh in Kenosha on July 4, 1889, before it left on its regular run to Chicago. The pictures on the front of the engine are of presidents of the United States.
R. S. NEWELL/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Lathrop Burgess home
The Lathrop Burgess home was built in 1838 at the Brass Ball Corners in Salem. The following year it was moved on skids about a mile north into the town of Brighton.
KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Working at AMC
Workers assemble vehicle parts at the AMC factory in the 1950s.
AMERICAN MOTORS CORP./KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
A captain and his ship
Capt. Robert Symmonds poses with a model he built during the winter months in the latter days of his life. Symmonds sailed the Great Lakes form 1856 until he retired in 1899. He came to Kenosha from Holland, Mich., in 1868. His last boats hailing from Kenosha were the Contest and the Wolverine. Symmonds died in 1916.
C.E. DEWEY COLLECTION/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Dr. Nelson Pennoyer of Kenosha Water Cure
Dr. Nelson Pennoyer graduated from medical college in 1870 and operated the Kenosha Water Cure with his father. The Kenosha Water Cure later became the Pennoyer Sanitarium.
C.E. DEWEY COLLECTION/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Northwestern Drapery Co. in 1941
The one-story brick building located on the corner of 58th Street and Eighth Avenue was occupied by Northwestern Drapery Co. It was built by the W.H. Alford estate. The photograph was taken in May 1941.
C.E. DEWEY COLLECTION/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Simmons Beach bath house
The Simmons Beach bath house was photographed in 1940. The building was constructed in 1934 of common brick, most of which was from the old tannery buildings, Lannon stone, rough timber and a stone slate roof. The building consisted of four comfort stations, a life guard room, a concession room and a first aid room.
C.E. DEWEY COLLECTION/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Cornerstone ceremony
People gather for the laying of the cornerstone of the American Legion Home, 504 58th St., which took place on Sunday, July 31, 1938.
C.E. DEWEY COLLECTION/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
General store in Somers
Bullamore Brothers General Merchandise Store was located near the station and main line of the Chicago, Milwaukee and Pacific Railroad in Somers. The refrigerator cars on the loading tracks were used to transport cabbage, sugar beets and other produce from area farms. The U.S. Post Office was also located within the store.
C.E. DEWEY COLLECTION/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Elks Club in 1908
These Elks Club members were photographed in 1908 in the Lodge Room on the second floor of the building located on Wisconsin Street, 611 58th St. today. The building was built in 1839 and named “Young America.”
C.E. DEWEY COLLECTION/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Riding high
Thomas J. Dale rides his bicycle in Canada in 1886. The price of the bicycle, which boasted a nickel-plate finish, was $150. The large wheel was 52 inches in diameter. Dale was a watchmaker and came to Kenosha in 1896.
VICTOR ANIMATOGRAPH CORP./KENOSHA HISTORY CENTEr archives
HISTORIC PHOTO
Flying the flags
A Kenosha home displays a number of American flags in this photo, likely taken between 1896 and 1908 because the flags have 45 stars.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
The J.G. Gottfredsen home
This is the interior of the J.G. Gottfredsen home in Kenosha, taken sometime between 1880 and 1914. The Gottfredsen family operated a brewery and general store approximately at 50th Street and Seventh Avenue, about where Marina Gardens is today. It operated from about 1858 through the 1890s. Jacob G. Gottfredsen lived in the house at Seventh Avenue and 61st Street, the painted brick Italianate on the southwest corner.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Caroline (Carpenter) Frank
This is a photo of Mrs. Michael Frank (Caroline Carpenter), taken between 1880 and 1895. Not much is known about Mrs. Frank. According to her husband’s autobiography, they married in September 1837 in Virgil, N.Y., and she was the eldest daughter of a business acquaintance. She died in March 1895.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Downtown Kenosha in 1898
This photo, taken May 12, 1898, is of downtown Kenosha looking north on Main Street (Sixth Avenue) from the bend at what is now 59th Street. In the distance on the left is Ames Clothing, which was at 273 Main St., or 5730 Sixth Ave.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Running in the ‘Turkey Trot’ in 1907
Runners take part in an early “Turkey Trot,” a 5-mile race sponsored by the YMCA, in this photo from 1907. It is believed to be the second Turkey Trot, as the first one is recorded as taking place in 1906. The Telegraph-Courier of Dec. 5, 1907, reported that Fred Smith won the race with a time of 30:31. Smith also won the 1906 race. The race began at the YMCA building on Main and South (Sixth Avenue at 59th Street) and appears to have followed a route north across the Main Street bridge, and then looped back south again across the bridge, to end at the YMCA. Smith is reported to have kept in sight of the leader until the last block and then raced ahead to take the race by a margin of 2 seconds.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
High school reunion
A high school class celebrates its 15-year reunion in this photo taken July 10, 1895, at the Calkins Home on Third Avenue, near Kemper Hall. The group, including friends and families, was feted by Mrs. Calkins and Mrs. Saunders. Mrs. Saunders (Harriet Lusk, before marriage) was the wife of Dr. Saunders and a member of the class of 1850.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Join the parade!
Floats and walkers form a parade in front of the N.R. Allen’s Sons Co., circa 1918.
N.R. ALLEN’S SONS CO./KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
Uphill climb
A Jeffery Quad truck is tested by hauling hay bales up a 49 percent grade incline. The photograph was taken between 1913 and 1916.
THOMAS B. JEFFERY CO./KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Fourth of July in 1885
The July Fourth parade in 1885 gives a view of the west side of Martin Street, between Wisconsin Avenue and Market Street. The marshal on the horse is Fred C. Stemm and pictured is the National Band. (Photograph by B. LaMarsh, slide by C.E. Dewey.)
C.E. DEWEY COLLECTION/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
The office of D.B. Bennedict
This photo of the office of D.B. Bennedict was taken between 1896 and 1903. D.B. Bennedict served as the register of deeds from 1870 to 1871 and then county clerk for the next 14 years.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Jefferys out for a ride
Thomas Jeffery and his wife, Kate, ride in the back of a Rambler, circa 1907.
THOMAS B. JEFFERY CO./KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Storing hides at the tannery
An overview of a hide cellar at the N.R. Allen’s Sons Tannery is shown here. The tannery received approximately 1,500 hides daily. The cellar stored between 150,000 to 180,000 hides before delivering them to the beam houses, where they would be cleaned before tanning. The photograph was taken circa 1910.
N.R. Allen’s Sons Co./KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER
HISTORIC PHOTO
At the Paddock family farm
A man plays a clarinet on a pier as a woman sits in a rowboat at the Paddock family farm. The Paddock family settled between what is now known as Paddock Lake and Hooker Lake in the late 1830s. In 1843, Dr. Francis Paddock acquired nearly 300 acres of land and established the first medical practice in the area. The photograph was taken between 1880 and 1914.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Kenosha harbor in 1900
A view of the harbor at the time of the dedication of the Simmons Library. The library opened on May 30, 1900.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
Take a hike
YMCA hikers pose for a photograph as they erect a tent. The photograph was taken between 1880 and 1914.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
HISTORIC PHOTO
The Simmons home
The home of Zalmon G. Simmons in 1908. The Simmons home was located on the southeast corner of Congress and Prairie (10th Ave and 60th Street), where the First United Methodist Church stands today.
LOUIS MILTON THIERS/KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER ARCHIVES
