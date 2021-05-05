Kenosha History Center, Southport Light Station Museum to reopen today

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 1866 Lighthouse Tower is open for visitors 8 years of age and older to climb. Its 72-step spiral staircase will take visitors to the lantern room for an unparalleled view of Kenosha, the surrounding area, and, on a crystal clear day, the Chicago skyline. The cost to climb is $5 for children ages 8 to 11; $10 for ages 12 and older. Admission to the Keeper’s House Museum is donation based.

Library Park historic walking tours

The Library Park Historic Walking Tours will kick off for the first time this year on Saturday. The tours are scheduled for the second Saturday of the month, through October.

Each tour begins at 11 a.m. at the Civil War Memorial/Winged Victory Statue north of the Simmons Library and typically lasts 90 minutes with a leisurely walk around the park discussing the architectural and historical significance of most buildings. The tours are led by volunteer historians.

The Library Park Historic District is one of four historic districts designated in the City of Kenosha. The district contains many individually outstanding examples of nineteenth century and early twentieth century architecture.