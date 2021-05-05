Kenosha History Center, Southport Light Station Museum to reopen today

The Kenosha History Center and Southport Light Station Museum will reopen starting Thursday for members, and on Thursday, May 13, for the general public.
While visiting the Kenosha History Center, 220 50st Place, and Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 4th Ave., wellness guidelines will be in place including masks will be required. Staff and volunteers will be wearing masks when in close proximity to others, and the museum will require all patrons to also wear a face covering.
The museums will operate with a limited occupancy. If the museum is busy, visitors may be asked to wait for others to leave before touring. Please keep a respectful distance from other groups. Staff will be periodically cleaning touchable surfaces to ensure the museums are as clean as possible.
Kenosha History Center hours will include:
- Tuesday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
Monday and major holidays the museum will be closed
Southport Light Station Museum and Tower hours will include:
Thursday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
Monday and major holidays the museum will be closed
The 1866 Lighthouse Tower is open for visitors 8 years of age and older to climb. Its 72-step spiral staircase will take visitors to the lantern room for an unparalleled view of Kenosha, the surrounding area, and, on a crystal clear day, the Chicago skyline. The cost to climb is $5 for children ages 8 to 11; $10 for ages 12 and older. Admission to the Keeper’s House Museum is donation based.
Library Park historic walking tours
The Library Park Historic Walking Tours will kick off for the first time this year on Saturday. The tours are scheduled for the second Saturday of the month, through October.
Each tour begins at 11 a.m. at the Civil War Memorial/Winged Victory Statue north of the Simmons Library and typically lasts 90 minutes with a leisurely walk around the park discussing the architectural and historical significance of most buildings. The tours are led by volunteer historians.
The Library Park Historic District is one of four historic districts designated in the City of Kenosha. The district contains many individually outstanding examples of nineteenth century and early twentieth century architecture.
Reservations for the Walking Tour are $10 per person. Contact the Kenosha History Center to make reservations at 262-654-5770. No physical tickets will be handed out; the tour guides will have the names registered on a list the day of the tour. All tour guests are required to wear a mask and keep a safe distance from other people on the tour.
Classic car cruise-in nights
New this year, the Kenosha History Center parking lot will host a series of car cruise-nights where enthusiasts can meet and show off their classic automobiles.The free cruise-ins are open to all classic vehicles and will be held on May 28, June 25, July 30, Aug. 20 and Sept. 24.
The events will from 4 to 8 p.m. and the Kenosha History Center and Southport Light Station Museum will be open until 7 p.m. each of cruise-in nights.
The Kenosha History Center does not charge admission. Donations are welcome.For more information regarding events or upcoming exhibits please contact Chris Allen, executive director, call 262-654-5770, ext. 102.