Kenosha home incurs significant damage in early morning fire
Kenosha home incurs significant damage in early morning fire

A Kenosha home was seriously damaged in an early morning fire Tuesday.

The Kenosha Fire Department was called to a basement fire in the 7700 block of Third Avenue at 4:12 a.m. The residents of the home, including several children, evacuated the house and were uninjured.

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

According to the Kenosha Fire Department, the fire spread from the basement into the attic and there was smoke and heat damage throughout the single family house. The Fire Department returned to the house at about 8 a.m. after fire rekindled in a wall.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

