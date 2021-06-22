Kenosha home incurs significant damage in early Tuesday morning fire

A Kenosha home was seriously damaged in an early morning fire Tuesday.

The Kenosha Fire Department was called at 4:12 a.m. to a basement fire in the 7700 block of Third Avenue near Southport Park. The residents of the home, including several children, evacuated the house and were uninjured.

According to the Kenosha Fire Department, the fire spread from the basement into the attic and there was smoke and heat damage throughout the single family house. The Fire Department returned to the house at about 8 a.m. after fire rekindled in a wall.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Wednesday. Fire officials had no information ready regarding a cause or damage estimates. Officials did acknowledge that pets were in the home at the time of the fire, but had no information Wednesday regarding their welfare.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are helping a family of eight, including three teenagers, with assistance for temporary lodging and other basics like food, the Red Cross reported.

Joe States contributed to this report.

