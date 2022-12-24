Kenosha homicide suspect Stephon Hawthorne captured by US Marshals

Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for a fatal shooting in Kenosha in October, was captured earlier this week by U.S. Marshals, local authorities announced on Saturday.

The Kenosha Police Department made the announcement on social media.

Hawthorne was wanted for homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Kenosha resident Carl Vines on Oct. 13 just after 2 a.m. in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.

Vines was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, and was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Details of Hawthorne’s arrest were not immediately available.

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Dec. 22-23 Ryan Ronald Krok Ryan Ronald Krok, 33, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping. Lewis Edward Manning Lewis Edward Manning, 63, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), and disorderly conduct. Jeffrey Devon Ramos Jeffrey Devon Ramos, 30, of Kenosha, faces charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, and possession of THC (2nd+).