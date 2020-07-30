Kenosha honorary cancer survivor adjusts with Relay for Life

“Semper Gumby: Ever flexible.”
This is how Robert Clayton describes what it has taken to shift Kenosha’s Relay for Life from a very in-person celebration rally to a virtual, online environment.
Clayton is this year’s Kenosha honorary cancer survivor for Relay for Life.
In regular years, communities select honorary cancer survivors to represent triumph over the disease. Kenosha usually honors survivors who are military, non-military and youth as well as a special cancer caregiver.
Due to the circumstances of the pandemic, however, Kenosha’s Relay for Life organizers were only able to honor one survivor this year, career military veteran Robert Clayton.
Clayton represents those who have lost their lives and currently struggle with cancer and the efforts of the Wisconsin chapter of the ACS to raise $500,000 this year to fight it.
A Kenosha resident, Clayton, 56, is a retired medical tech from the Air Force who served several emergency medical deployments overseas.
After he retired in 2003, Clayton successfully fought cancer of the neck with what he describes as “brutal treatments.”
Free of disease by November 2017, Clayton celebrated his win by participating in last year’s Relay for Life at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Although he can’t head up a relay team this year as he had hoped to do, Clayton promotes the mission of fundraising for cancer research.
Which is where “Semper Gumby” comes in, he said.
The phrase is play on the Latin term “Semper Fidelis,” meaning “Always Faithful,” the motto of the U.S. Marine Corps combined with the name Gumby, the malleable children’s toy from the 1960s.
In modern slang, “Semper Gumby” means “Ever flexible,” Clayton said, and aptly describes how coordinators of this year’s Relay for Life were able to change direction and make plans of the fly as conditions have shifted this year.
Stepping in to help re-tool this year’s Relay for Life, Clayton says he drew on his experience as an emergency medical tech. “When I was in Mali, Africa, I discovered that conditions didn’t change what we were there for,” he said.
“Everybody has to make concessions,” Clayton said. “I learned throughout my military career, we just have to change.”
“It’s hard to do a relay when you’re used to doing it face to-face. But now the enthusiasm is through the roof,” Bertrand said.
And shifting to online doesn’t mean slacking off, notes the military veteran. “We’ve gotta make due — raise funds any way you can,” Clayton said.
“COVID has not allowed people to plan so we had to be flexible,” observes Bertrand. “We couldn’t have been as flexible and creative if it wasn’t for our community members and sponsors.”
