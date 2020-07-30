Kenosha honorary cancer survivor adjusts with Relay for Life

Although he can’t head up a relay team this year as he had hoped to do, Clayton promotes the mission of fundraising for cancer research.

Which is where “Semper Gumby” comes in, he said.

The phrase is play on the Latin term “Semper Fidelis,” meaning “Always Faithful,” the motto of the U.S. Marine Corps combined with the name Gumby, the malleable children’s toy from the 1960s.

In modern slang, “Semper Gumby” means “Ever flexible,” Clayton said, and aptly describes how coordinators of this year’s Relay for Life were able to change direction and make plans of the fly as conditions have shifted this year.

Stepping in to help re-tool this year’s Relay for Life, Clayton says he drew on his experience as an emergency medical tech. “When I was in Mali, Africa, I discovered that conditions didn’t change what we were there for,” he said.

“Everybody has to make concessions,” Clayton said. “I learned throughout my military career, we just have to change.”

“It’s hard to do a relay when you’re used to doing it face to-face. But now the enthusiasm is through the roof,” Bertrand said.