Kenosha hospital helps champion, develop lung cancer treatment techniques

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and some recent advances in technology and procedures are being championed and developed right here in Kenosha.

It’s faster and easier than ever before to get lung cancer screenings and treatment.

At the Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, 10400 75th St., Dr. Hasnain Bawaadam, medical director of pulmonology services and critical care, recently explained some of the equipment in use.

“This came about in 2019,” Bawaadam said. “I clearly remember the first couple of cases completely bedazzled me as to how accurate it was in reaching these less-than-centiimeter-sized nodules that were practically impossible to reach using a conventional bronchoscopy.”

He uses the Ion endoluminal system, a robotic-assisted platform for bronchoscopy. In laymen’s terms, it’s a recently released piece of technology that helps doctors more accurately and effectively check a patient’s lungs for cancer.

During a bronchoscopy, doctors feed a small tube through a patient’s throat to inspect their lungs. Using lenses or a camera, they can check for abnormalities and even take tissue samples to test for cancerous cells.

The tube, driven by an accordion-like mechanism, is controlled using a scroll wheel and trackball, almost “like playing a video game,” Bawaadam said. The Ion allows for a degree of control and finesse previously impossible, allowing doctors to access cancer “nodules” that would’ve just been followed.

With tumors that can jump from worrisome to deadly just between regular checkups, being able to identify and remove cancer cells earlier is critical.

According to Bawadaam, the chances of five-year survival for lung cancer if caught in Stage 1 is 92%, by Stage 4 it falls to less than 7%.

“Even today, there are a quarter million lung cancer cases being diagnosed every day,” Bawaadam said. “It’s the third most common cancer, and the leading cause of cancer death amongst all cancers in the country.”

A survivors story

If caught early enough, patients can become cancer-free without extensive and difficult chemotherapy, something which has 69-year-old Kenosha resident Leo Gillis counting his blessings.

On Sept 11, 2011, Gillis said he received a grim diagnosis of his lungs after more than 45 years of smoking.

“I quit that day,” Gillis said. “I went home, threw my cigarettes away and never touched them again.”

After decades of smoking, however, Gillis knew he would be at higher risk for lung cancer. When Gillis’ scans came before Bawaadam, he convinced a hesitant Gillis to get a biopsy from the Ion platform.

“When we got the results of the first biopsy, they said it was atypical,” Gillis said.

A small platinum coil dipped in a special medical dye was placed on the cancer nodule, a technique that Bawaadam is currently pioneering, to help surgeons locate the cancerous tissue during removal. Within a week of Gillis’ initial bronchoscopy, he was on the operating table

“If I’d waited longer, it would’ve gotten worse,” Gillis said.

Gillis marks himself lucky, now cancer-free without the need for the difficult chemotherapy he’s seen family and friends have to go through. Bawaadam said the lesson to take from Gillis’ story was the importance of lung cancer screenings.

Recommend screenings

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends adults aged 50 to 80 years who have a 20 pack year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years to get regular lung cancer screenings.

A pack year is determined by taking the number of years someone has smoked by the number of packs they smoke per day.

Area residents can look into getting a lung screening by consulting their primary care doctor.