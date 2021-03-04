Kenosha hospitals, nursing facilities revise visitor policies

With COVID numbers on the decline and vaccinations on the rise, hospitals and skilled care facilities in Kenosha have begun to lift restrictions on outside visitors.
In recent weeks Froedtert South hospitals, Advocate Aurora and Brookside Care Center have all revised visitor policies.
“Based on the continued decrease in our COVID-19 hospitalizations and decreasing trend of cases in our communities, all of our hospitals moved from No Visitor to a Limited Visitor Policy as of Feb. 8,” according to Annette Guye-Kordus, public affairs coordinator for Advocate Aurora hospitals.
Froedtert South most recently revised its visitor policy guidelines about four weeks ago, reports Linda Wohlgemuth, senior vice President and chief operating officer. Currently one or two visitors will be allowed, varying by department and/or medical specialty.
Brookside Care Center, which began allowing one visitor per resident as of Feb. 10, this week increased visitors to two per patient, according Brookside administrator Lynda Bogdala.
For those medical facilities interviewed, the current change in restrictions is not the first since the beginning of the pandemic last March. For Froedtert South, Advocate Aurora and Brookside Care Center, resumption of patient visitors has ebbed and flowed with the number of COVID-positive cases in our community.
“We instituted ‘no visitor’ guidelines on two occasions for varying timeframes since March of 2020, with the most recent being in October,” reports Wohlgemuth.
At Brookside the no-visitor policy was relaxed in June, which included outdoor visits, but became more restrictive in October, Bogdala said.
As a skilled nursing facility that receives federal funds, Brookside has had to meet specific benchmarks before opening its doors to outsiders during the pandemic, notes Bogdala.
“We have met the (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) requirements of no new onset of positive cases (in the facility) and the county positivity rate is below 10%,” she said.
Citing CMS regulation, she stated: “Facilities should accommodate and support indoor visitations, if there has been no new onset of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing.”
Bogdala noted that CMS regulations apply only to federally regulated nursing homes and do not apply to assisted living, independent living or even hospitals “all of whom are regulated by different entities.”
Willowbrook open to visitation
Willowbrook, an assisted living center attached to Brookside is also currently accepting visitors.
Residential care facilities throughout the community have fashioned a variety of visitor policies—from banning all inside outside visitors beginning in March 2020 to allowing socially distanced outdoor and indoor visits.
Advocate Aurora’s current limited visitor policy includes allowing a specific number of visitors for inpatient, outpatient and emergency departments as well as end-of-life circumstances.
In all settings, health screenings and safety protocols are in place, which include taking visitors’ temperatures at the door and requiring that face masks be worn during visits.
“Like most facilities, we require that masks be worn while inside the hospital or clinic and that visitors follow hand sanitation/hand washing guidelines based on CDC recommendations,” Wohlgemuth said.
Acknowledging the stresses of the past year, administrators expressed the need for balance, and that exceptions to policy may sometimes come into play.
Continue to update policies
“As we navigate this pandemic, we continue to update our visitor guidelines to best live out our Safe Care Promise, accommodating the needs of our patients and their families, while also ensuring safety within our facilities,” Guye-Kordus said.
“As with most if not all guidelines, exceptions are made on a case-by-case basis dependent upon circumstances,” Wohlgemuth said. “The balancing of priorities with any patient’s care, including the portion of that care that involves the family/loved ones, creates the need for such exceptions.”
“In the last year, it has been an ongoing balance between the status of COVID-19 in the community, attempting to do what we can to minimize the spread of COVID-19, and the health and well-being of our patients and staff,” Wohlgemuth said.
More information on visitor policies for the institutions mentioned in this article can be found online at:
Aurora Advocate: www.aah.org/visitors
Froedtert Kenosha and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie: www.froedtertsouth.com/
Brookside Care Center: www.kenoshacounty.org/224/Brookside-Care-Center