Kenosha hospitals, nursing facilities revise visitor policies

Residential care facilities throughout the community have fashioned a variety of visitor policies—from banning all inside outside visitors beginning in March 2020 to allowing socially distanced outdoor and indoor visits.

Advocate Aurora’s current limited visitor policy includes allowing a specific number of visitors for inpatient, outpatient and emergency departments as well as end-of-life circumstances.

In all settings, health screenings and safety protocols are in place, which include taking visitors’ temperatures at the door and requiring that face masks be worn during visits.

“Like most facilities, we require that masks be worn while inside the hospital or clinic and that visitors follow hand sanitation/hand washing guidelines based on CDC recommendations,” Wohlgemuth said.

Acknowledging the stresses of the past year, administrators expressed the need for balance, and that exceptions to policy may sometimes come into play.

Continue to update policies

“As we navigate this pandemic, we continue to update our visitor guidelines to best live out our Safe Care Promise, accommodating the needs of our patients and their families, while also ensuring safety within our facilities,” Guye-Kordus said.