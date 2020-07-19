Kenosha hosted the Miss Wisconsin pageant six decades ago

On Nov. 26, 1971, Wilke died at 30 in a car accident in the Minneapolis, Minn. area along with her husband Kenneth M. Dancull. They left behind a daughter, Denise.

Named as third runner-up was Miss Wisconsin Valley June Ellen Ramthun of Boulder Junction; while Miss Kenosha Glenda Marie Ostlund, was named fourth runner-up.

Ostlund, 19, the daughter of Kenosha natives Harry C. Ostlund and Esther Mathilda (Landgren) Ostlund, was a 1959 graduate of Bradford High School. She would later graduate in 1963 from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illin., majoring in applied music specializing in cello, which she used to perform with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for one year.

Ostlund would later return to Northwestern to earn a masters degree and taught in the Chicago area before getting married to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio native and future doctor Douglas C. Bossen on March 19, 1966, in Kenosha. They currently live in Austin, Texas where they have resided since 1976 and have two sons (both doctors) and four grandchildren.