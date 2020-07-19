Kenosha hosted the Miss Wisconsin pageant six decades ago

Looking back sixty years on the 1960 Miss Wisconsin pageant
Kenosha’s second hosted pageant remembered
It was 60 years ago that a talented brunette ballet dancer from Racine claimed the 1960 Miss Wisconsin title at the conclusion of the second consecutive year that Kenosha played host to the state pageant.
The local Kenosha Jaycees (Junior Chamber of Commerce) organization lured the pageant to Kenosha in 1959 after it was held in Reedsburg the previous six years.
It was on Saturday, July 16, 1960, when 16 nervous but poised statewide candidates were in Kenosha to compete in the Miss Wisconsin pageant that was staged at the then-recently renamed Mary D. Bradford High School.
The effort by local organizers to increase the number of entries paid off after their statewide travels with an increase of four participants compared to just 12 in 1959.
After a competitive evening of judging, and on-stage entertaining for a capacity-filled auditorium, Miss Racine Karen Marie Fahrenbach, 21, of Racine, claimed the state honors. She was a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she was studying music, drama and comedy, with a minor in English.
For her victory, she won a $1,000 scholarship awarded by Bernard Dunlap and the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of Kenosha.
She was crowned by outgoing Miss Wisconsin 1959, Mary Alice Fox of Sheboygan, who was the first woman to be crowned Miss Wisconsin in Kenosha. Fox subsequently made Kenosha and the state proud by being named first runner-up to Miss America 1960 Lynda Lee Mead of Natchez, Miss., and also won a preliminary swimsuit award in Atlantic City, N.J.
Fahrenbach, the daughter of Warren E. and Virginia (O’Neil) Fahrenbach, later competed in the 1960 Miss America pageant with the same ballet dance talent performance to Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty.” She did not place in the competition which was won by Nancy Anne Fleming of Muskegon, Mich..
After returning to Kenosha to crown Diane Margaret Anderson of Eau Claire as her 1961 successor, Fahrenbach returned to Madison to finish her college studies. After a two-year stint as a radio and television teacher at Kenosha’s George Nelson Tremper High School, she performed with the Chicago Ballet Company, and continued to model. She later met Ronald Dewey Thompson, a farm equipment specialist, and they married on Nov. 28, 1976, in Racine.
The couple received ordination certificates in 2005 and started Isaiah 61.1 Ministries, a nonprofit Christian organization that preaches the Gospel to the needy in the Racine area. Sadly, Karen, the mother of two sons, passed away at 68 on Nov. 6. 2007 after a 10-month illness.
Placing first runner-up in the 1960 Miss Wisconsin pageant was vocalist Miss Appleton Judith Anne Van Alstine; while Miss Milwaukee, Lea Ann Wilke, a pianist, was named second runner-up, after an on-stage announcement mix-up between the two.
On Nov. 26, 1971, Wilke died at 30 in a car accident in the Minneapolis, Minn. area along with her husband Kenneth M. Dancull. They left behind a daughter, Denise.
Named as third runner-up was Miss Wisconsin Valley June Ellen Ramthun of Boulder Junction; while Miss Kenosha Glenda Marie Ostlund, was named fourth runner-up.
Ostlund, 19, the daughter of Kenosha natives Harry C. Ostlund and Esther Mathilda (Landgren) Ostlund, was a 1959 graduate of Bradford High School. She would later graduate in 1963 from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illin., majoring in applied music specializing in cello, which she used to perform with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for one year.
Ostlund would later return to Northwestern to earn a masters degree and taught in the Chicago area before getting married to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio native and future doctor Douglas C. Bossen on March 19, 1966, in Kenosha. They currently live in Austin, Texas where they have resided since 1976 and have two sons (both doctors) and four grandchildren.
“I was kind of angry at (family friend) Beulah Maria Hartwig because she tricked me to perform my cello in front of her women’s club, only to learn it was an audition for me to compete in the Miss Kenosha pageant.” Ostlund said during a recent interview. “I was not interested in pageants, however the state pageant ended-up being a nice and rewarding event. It was good to get the scholarship money.”
Hartwig, who died on Jan. 8, 2010, at 96, was a retired Deputy Chief of the Kenosha Police Department. She was a distinguished detective prior to being promoted Deputy Chief of Police, one of the first women in the country to achieve the rank, according to her obituary. She later retired in 1978, completing a career spanning 34 years.
Brunette Ostlund was named Miss Kenosha on June 7, 1960, at the local Elks Club and was crowned by Kenosha Mayor Eugene Hammond. She bested five other candidates including first runner-up Gail Eleanor Gallo, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Gallo. For the talent portion of the local and state competitions, Ostlund played excerpts of Cello Concerto No. 1 by French composer Charles-Camille Saint-Saens.
Ostlund, who turns 80 in December, still remembers using her cello for talent and enjoyed the experience.
The winner of the 1960 Miss Wisconsin pageant’s non-finalist talent award was Miss West Allis Janet Marie Stanley, a dancer and 1959 West Allis Central High School graduate. The state contestants voted Miss Sheboygan Jacqueline
Ernestine Jansen a dancer and Milwaukee college student, as Miss Congeniality.
The remaining nine entrants included Miss Beloit Mary Kay Dennis of Beloit; Miss Green Lake Mary Ann Sinkler of Green Lake; Miss La Crosse Janet Noreen Berg of La Crosse; Miss Madison Anne Nelson Borland of Oshkosh; Miss Oshkosh Suzanne (Sue) Roberta Schoenberger of Oshkosh; Miss Ripon Carole Margaret Laehn of Fond du Lac; Miss Tomah JoAnn Mary Finucan of Kendall; Miss Waukesha Cora Sue Pepin of Gladstone, Mich.; and Miss Wauwatosa Alexandra Marie Dolhun of Wauwatosa, a dancer who attended Stephens College in Columbia, Mo.
The 1960 Miss Wisconsin pageant show and events were organized by the many members of the civic-minded Kenosha Jaycees. The state pageant was chaired by outgoing Kenosha Jaycees president and longtime local insurance businessman Franklin Page Gail, and incoming president Thomas H. Goetsch, who also worked in the insurance industry.
Gail died at 93 on Dec. 27, 2019, in Pleasant Prairie; and Goetsch passed away at 75 in Eagle River on May 16, 2005.
