Kenosha household hazardous waste disposal events on hiatus, will resume March 4

The City of Kenosha’s residential household hazardous waste collection events are currently on hiatus but will resume beginning March 4 at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.

Participation is open to residents of the city of Kenosha only. No commercial, business, industrial or non-profit organizations are allowed, according to water utility officials. Events are scheduled with receiving hours from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. during the first Saturday in March, April and December and the first and third Saturdays May through November.

Participants will be required to show proof of residency. They will be required to enter on 45th Street and exit the gated disposal area on Green Bay Road. Water utility staff will be on hand to direct traffic flow into and out of the site.

Those using the disposal site must remain in their vehicles and all items must be in the trunk, truck bed or at the very back of an SUV for removal by water utility staff.

Further information is available on the Kenosha Water Utility website: https://www.kenosha.org/departments/water-utility/household-hazardous-waste program.

Items accepted at collections

Garage/workshop – gasoline, oil-based paint, paint stripper/thinner, stain, varnish, photographic chemicals

Home/garden – fertilizer, pesticide, weed killer, aerosol cans, furniture polish, swimming pool chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs.

Kitchen/bathroom – Cleaners, disinfectants, thermometers.

While latex paint is accepted, water utility officials said there is a 20-gallon disposal limit per vehicle at each collection event.

Those who don’t want to wait for a collection event can follow steps below for disposing of latex paint with normal household trash.

How to dispose of latex paint

Latex paint is not considered a hazardous material; however, it cannot be disposed in the trash in a liquid form. Here are some tips to dry paint for disposal with the regular trash collection.

Open the can and allow paint to dry out. Stir occasionally to promote drying. This method may take several days.

Pour a thin layer in box lined with a plastic bag. When the paint is dry, pour in another layer. Repeat until the paint can is empty. Dispose in regular trash.

Add an absorbent such as kitty litter or sawdust. Stir frequently to promote drying.

Add “waste paint hardener” to the paint in the can. This is available at most hardware and home improvement stores.

Other items

Motor Oil/Antifreeze/Transmission Fluid/Gear Lube : Take to City of Kenosha Waste Division Drop Off Site, 1001 50th St. (9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday) or the Street Division, 6415 35th Ave. (Open 24 hours).

Electronics: City residents may drop off electronic devices at the Waste Division Site, 1001 50th Street, free of charge. Drop-offs may be made Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.—1 p.m. (except holidays).

Appliances: Contact Kenosha Department of Public Works Waste Division 262-653-4050.

Medication and sharps: Kenosha County Department of Human Services (Division of Health Services) provides a list of disposal locations at: http://www.kenoshacounty.org/314/MedicationNeedle-Disposal

Asbestos: Contact a hazardous waste landfill.

Ammunition. Disposal option: Take to Kenosha Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St.

Large Propane Tanks. Disposal options: Contact a propane tank/re-fill supplier

Beginner's guide to composting Beginner's guide to composting Identify a space for a backyard compost or a neighborhood dropoff location Decide which method is best for you Know the difference between brown vs. green items Avoid composting items that can attract vermin Find the right storage for your scraps Compost items beyond food scraps Take your compost’s temperature Turn the compost frequently Pay attention to hydration levels Look for dark, crumbly soil after a few months