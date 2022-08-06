Kenosha Housing Authority to take pre-applications for Section 8 Housing Voucher Program on Aug. 24

The City of Kenosha Housing Authority will accept pre-applications for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program at the end of August.
An online application portal will open for one day only, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Interested parties may apply online only from a computer or mobile device with internet access.
To apply, visit https://www.waitlistcheck.com/WI1325.
Persons who do not have access to a computer may utilize the public computers at the Kenosha Public Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., during their normal business hours.
No applications will be accepted after 9 p.m. on Aug. 24. There is no fee to apply.
Applicants must provide their full name, date of birth, Social Security Number, and income information for each household member. The head of household must provide an email.
People are also reading…
Incomplete or duplicate applications will be disqualified.
After the online pre-application period ends, between 1,500 -1,700 preliminary applications will be selected at random by a computer for placement on the Wait List. Completing an online application does not guarantee that an applicant will be chosen for the Wait List.
Applicants already on a waiting list for other housing programs through Kenosha Housing Authority must apply separately for this program. Applicants will not lose their place on other waiting lists when they apply for this program.
For questions, please call the Kenosha Housing Authority at: 262-653-4120. For additional information please visit the Kenosha Housing Authority website at www.housingauthority@ kenosha.org.
Kenosha’s most affordable starter homes
2 Bedroom Home in Zion - $37,500
HANDYMAN ALERT!!!! GREAT LOCATION FACES THE RAVINE! WOODED LOT! This bungalow has approximately 840 sq ft is ready for renovations. BRAND NEW ROOF WAS INSTALLED IN LAST COUPLE YEARS. Home features 2 bed, potential 2 baths (one in basement), a partial basement-attic access over the front porch.... this space has great potential to be finished. Gather your custom design and make your offer. THIS HOME IS A SHELL/ READY FOR CONTRACTOR TO MOVE FORWARD WITH new, drywall, plumbing electric,etc. being sold "as-is", and seller makes no representations or warranties......NOTE NO ELECTRIC ON ON FIRST FLOOR PLEASE TAKE FLASHLIGHT FOR ALL SHOWINGS. CASH OFFERS ONLY!!!!! please see city requirements online under disclosures. ***** owner will review offers on saturday 7/26...firm on price** no survey/100% tax proration
1 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $95,900
FRESHLY PAINTED! Just painted from top to bottom and everything in between. Great option instead of renting! This upper corner unit has plenty of windows that lets in lots of light. Patio doors to balcony that faces east so you can enjoy your morning coffee in the sun. Bedroom is large and has 2 big closets. Large entry closet too. Generous living room has plenty of room for furniture. Cozy kitchen has a window that overlooks a wooded area. Full size washer and dryer. Main bath has extra storage cabinet. Feel free to use the tennis court or just a short walk to the beautiful outdoor pool. Condo fees are reasonable at $205 per month. No grass cutting or snow shoveling in your future!
1 Bedroom Home in Racine - $73,000
Studio condo located walking distance to downtown Racine. Why pay rent when you can own your own condo? Loft area for storage or sleeping. Private entrance on first floor with parking space. Exposed brick walls. Very low energy bills.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $94,900
BRAND NEW ROOF! Ranch-style 2 bedroom no step house in a charming neighborhood with a large front yard. This house features: gorgeous wood grain floors, freshly painted walls, newly remodeled shower and tub with glass block window, new blinds, ample closet space, kitchen with old fashioned sink, large dining area, large fenced-in front yard, and long driveway, Utility room with washer and dryer hook ups is on the first floor. Enjoy your large fenced yard,
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $89,900
Unique Brick Two Story Home near Lake Michigan and Downtown Racine! Features 2 Spacious Bedrooms, and 1 Full Bath! Full Basement with Plenty of Storage Space and a 2 Car Detached Garage! Great Investment opportunity or great for a owner occupant too! Tenant Occupied, notice is appreciated!
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $89,900
Unique Brick Two Story Home near Lake Michigan and Downtown Racine! Features 2 Spacious Bedrooms, and 1 Full Bath! Full Basement with Plenty of Storage Space and a 2 Car Detached Garage! Great Investment opportunity or great for a owner occupant too! Tenant Occupied, notice is appreciated!
2 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $925
3 Bedroom Home in Park City - $49,000
Mobile home in great condition, move in ready with Gurnee schools. Features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, nice open kitchen with lots of cabinet space, nice yard with shed for storage and ample parking for 3 cars. Home has been painted throughout, carpet cleaned, Central A/C installed in 2022.
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $79,900
Frame Ranch home located close to downtown Antioch, Lake Catherine and restaurants. Featuring kitchen that opens to the living room. 2 Bedrooms and a Great room at the back. This is a HomePath Property!
3 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $70,000
Great project home or investment opportunity! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, unfinished basement, and loft that could be potential 4th bedroom. Off-street parking in the 2 car detached garage with access from the alley. Home is located near Great Lakes Naval Base and major highways. Home is being sold as is.
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $2,300
Ready for a new family, with an impressive private back yard with above ground pool, kids playground set, view of park and pond, amazing wood deck, and enclosed porch. 2 stories 3 bedroom and 1 and a half bath, plus family room, enclosed porch, all around recently painted. Entertain all year round and enjoy nature in this unique location. Tenant responsible to maintain and keep the above-ground pool, yard, and paid utilities. $43.00 per person over 18 years old, to run credit and background check.
3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $2,500
Perfectly situated on a quiet cul-de-sac lot with sweeping nature views! Recent updates include a New A/C (2021), a New hot water heater (2020), freshly painted interior, and new luxury vinyl flooring on the main and upper levels (2020). The bright and open living room opens to the dining room, perfect for family gatherings. In the kitchen, you will find a breakfast bar and quality stainless-steel appliances featuring a new refrigerator and a new oven (2020). Step out the slider to your patio where you can enjoy your private yard with views of the Fen forest preserve. Enjoy the colors of the crab apple tree as it blooms or the harvest offered by the pear tree. Back inside, upstairs you will find the master bedroom with a private half bath, 2 additional bedrooms with generous closet space, and a full bath with tub/shower combo. The lower level provides separation from the other levels and can be a great space for added living, a place for the kids to go and play, or the ultimate media area. Great school districts! Close to so much; shopping, restaurants, and more! No pets, no smoking.
1 Bedroom Home in Racine - $1,475
The William apartments are the latest in modern meets historic projects. These beautiful conveniently located apartments are part of a project that has thought of everything. Anything from a studio to a 3 bedroom, the site has big plans. Belle City Square will connect you with shopping, dining and living right in your own neighborhood. Leasing available right now. Photos are representative of the units and may not be actual unit.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $1,350
Charming, sunny 3 bdrm home w/beautiful hardwood floors! Wooded setting, lake rights, short walk to the beach-free boat launch. Hurry--enjoy summer now! LL master suite with full bath, fireplace, walk-in closet, & storage closet. 2 car garage. Dogs under 20 lbs ok upon landlord approval. Kitchen includes granite counters and ceramic tile floor, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, wash/dryer.
2 Bedroom Home in Park City - $19,990
Lot rent is $600/month. Includes water, sewer, garbage, lawn maintenance and snow removal.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $70,000
Attention Investors: Here is your opportunity to complete the rehab that has been started. This would make a great investment as a flip or rental. Property is being sold As-Is. Seller will not make any repairs or cure any defects. NEW: vinyl plank flooring in some rooms, tile flooring, kitchen cabinets, granite counters, updated bathrooms & some new windows. Exterior & most of Interior & doors have been freshly painted. 2016 water heater. Trim is all taken off and in back pantry room. Put your finishing touches and ideas in here. Front porch needs to be rebuilt. See City code violations in documents after Condition Report. Some of these issues may have been addressed. Use caution when looking at it and no children allowed here please.