Kenosha Housing Authority to take pre-applications for Section 8 Housing Voucher Program on Aug. 24

The City of Kenosha Housing Authority will accept pre-applications for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program at the end of August.

An online application portal will open for one day only, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Interested parties may apply online only from a computer or mobile device with internet access.

To apply, visit https://www.waitlistcheck.com/WI1325.

Persons who do not have access to a computer may utilize the public computers at the Kenosha Public Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St., during their normal business hours.

No applications will be accepted after 9 p.m. on Aug. 24. There is no fee to apply.

Applicants must provide their full name, date of birth, Social Security Number, and income information for each household member. The head of household must provide an email.

Incomplete or duplicate applications will be disqualified.

After the online pre-application period ends, between 1,500 -1,700 preliminary applications will be selected at random by a computer for placement on the Wait List. Completing an online application does not guarantee that an applicant will be chosen for the Wait List.

Applicants already on a waiting list for other housing programs through Kenosha Housing Authority must apply separately for this program. Applicants will not lose their place on other waiting lists when they apply for this program.

For questions, please call the Kenosha Housing Authority at: 262-653-4120. For additional information please visit the Kenosha Housing Authority website at www.housingauthority@ kenosha.org.