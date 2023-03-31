Nikki Beranis shows a work station where dispatchers work and train at Kenosha Joint Services.
Stephanie Lorenzo, assistant director of Kenosha Joint Services, left background, with Joint Services Board Chair and Kenosha County Board Supervisor Monica Yuhas and Supervisor Aaron Karow, left foreground, listen as Joint Services Director Joshua Nielsen discusses the challenge in hiring and retaining dispatchers at the July 27, 2022, Kenosha County Executive Committee meeting.
The agency, which serves as emergency dispatch for police and sheriff's departments along with city and county fire and rescue, will receive a total allocation of $3,470, including $2,776 from the state, for equipment upgrades and advanced training related to Next Generation 9-1-1 implementation. The new system, also known as NG911, enables 911 dispatch centers to accept and process texts, images, video and voice mails, among others responders and the public.
The Joint Services grant represents one of 39 projects totaling more than $5.7 million in state funding for public safety answering points across Wisconsin, according to a state news release. The 2023 state grant was authorized with funds allocated to Department of Military Affairs from the Wisconsin Police and Fire Protection Fund.
Renée Riesselmann, left, is all smiles with cousin John VanHoof as she celebrates at her retirement party with with friends and co-workers at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is currently the longest serving operator upon her retirement after 32 years of service.
IN PHOTOS: Renée Riesselmann celebrates retirement after 32 years as Kenosha County 911 dispatcher
