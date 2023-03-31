The agency, which serves as emergency dispatch for police and sheriff's departments along with city and county fire and rescue, will receive a total allocation of $3,470, including $2,776 from the state, for equipment upgrades and advanced training related to Next Generation 9-1-1 implementation. The new system, also known as NG911, enables 911 dispatch centers to accept and process texts, images, video and voice mails, among others responders and the public.