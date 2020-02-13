Kenosha kicks off 2020 Census

“We have to help them understand this is not a scam; that if they answer early enough, no one will be knocking at their doors,” she said.

Manley mentioned the need for special outreach to students to be counted in the towns where they attend school.

“It’s neighbors counting neighbors,” Manley said.

Forms on the way

Kenosha’s official kickoff was part of the nationwide rollout. From now through March 20, households will receive official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.

April 1 is official Census Day. When responding to the Census, individuals indicate where they are residing as of April 1, 2020.

Households that have not responded by the end of April can expect an in-person visit from Census workers known as enumerators.

Special in-person data collection efforts are also made for those in special circumstances, including college students living on campus, detention centers and nursing homes.

Even those who are homeless are counted.