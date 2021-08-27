Kenosha Kingfish announce Canseco will not appear in tonight's Home Run Derby at the Harbor

The Kenosha Kingfish announced in a news release this afternoon that former American League MVP Jose Canseco will not be able to participate in tonight's Home Run Derby at the Harbor because he tested positive for COVID-19.

In the release, Canseco stated he was disappointed not to be able to attend the event this weekend and that "I fully look forward to attending next year's Home Run Derby in Kenosha."

The Home Run Derby at the Harbor is part of Legends Weekend, which will include a celebrity softball game at Simmons Field on Saturday.

Still, tonight's Home Run Derby lineup includes former Milwaukee Brewers players Jeff Cirillo, Bill Hall and Geoff Jenkins, former Kenosha Twin and Chicago Cub Willie Banks, former Kenosha Twin Jamie Ogden, former Tremper standout and Kenosha Kingfish player Mitchell Buban, Tremper graduate and current USA Softball player Mike Umscheid and Tremper graduate and Instagram/YouTube star Tristan Jass.

Gates at the Kenosha harbor open at 5 p.m. and the first round of the derby, which includes all seven participants, will begin at 6.

