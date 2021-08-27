Kenosha Kingfish announce Canseco will not appear in tonight's Home Run Derby at the Harbor

The Kenosha Kingfish announced in a news release this afternoon that former American League MVP Jose Canseco will not be able to participate in tonight's Home Run Derby at the Harbor because he tested positive for COVID-19.
In the release, Canseco stated he was disappointed not to be able to attend the event this weekend and that "I fully look forward to attending next year's Home Run Derby in Kenosha."
The Home Run Derby at the Harbor is part of Legends Weekend, which will include a celebrity softball game at Simmons Field on Saturday.
Still, tonight's Home Run Derby lineup includes former Milwaukee Brewers players Jeff Cirillo, Bill Hall and Geoff Jenkins, former Kenosha Twin and Chicago Cub Willie Banks, former Kenosha Twin Jamie Ogden, former Tremper standout and Kenosha Kingfish player Mitchell Buban, Tremper graduate and current USA Softball player Mike Umscheid and Tremper graduate and Instagram/YouTube star Tristan Jass.
Gates at the Kenosha harbor open at 5 p.m. and the first round of the derby, which includes all seven participants, will begin at 6.
Kenosha Kingfish President Steve Malliet, left, and General Manager Ryne Goralski talk about the team's 2021 season, which is drawing to a close.
IN PHOTOS: The Kingfish win on a Saturday night at Simmons Field
Kingfish 1
Fans watch as Kenosha Kingfish pitcher Dominic Hann warms up in the bullpen before Saturday night's game against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are riding a four-game winning streak and are two games out of first place in the second-half standings of the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division as they return from Tuesday's final team off-day of the season.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Kingfish 2
Kenosha Kingfish pitcher Dominic Hann throws in the bullpen before Saturday night's game against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are riding a four-game winning streak and are two games out of first place in the second-half standings of the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division as they return from Tuesday's final team off-day of the season.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Kingfish 3
Kenosha Kingfish pitcher Reed Smith warms up before Saturday night's game against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are riding a four-game winning streak and are two games out of first place in the second-half standings of the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division as they return from Tuesday's final team off-day of the season.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Kingfish 4
Kenosha Kingfish pitcher Ethan Peters throws a pitch during Saturday night's game against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are riding a four-game winning streak and are two games out of first place in the second-half standings of the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division as they return from Tuesday's final team off-day of the season.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Kingfish 5
Kenosha Kingfish outfielder McKay Barney stretches before Saturday night's game against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are riding a four-game winning streak and are two games out of first place in the second-half standings of the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division as they return from Tuesday's final team off-day of the season.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Kingfish 6
Kenosha Kingfish third baseman Xavier Watson, right, fields the ball as shortstop Mikey Madej backs the play up during Saturday night's game against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are riding a four-game winning streak and are two games out of first place in the second-half standings of the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division as they return from Tuesday's final team off-day of the season.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Kingfish 7
Angelo Cantelo of the Kenosha Kingfish rounds third base as he heads home to score a run during Saturday night's Northwoods League game at Simmons Field. Cantelo drove in Kenosha's lone run with a sacrifice fly in a 10-1 loss to the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Wednesday night at Simmons Field.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Kingfish 8
Kenosha Kingfish third baseman Xavier Watson dives toward a ball hit down the line during Saturday night’s game against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are riding a four-game winning streak and are two games out of first place in the second-half standings of the Northwoods League’s Great Lakes East Division as they return from Tuesday’s final team off-day of the season.
GREGORY SHAVER photos, For The Kenosha News
Kingfish 9
Kenosha Kingfish first baseman Chase Estep makes contact with Kalamazoo Growlers catcher Tate Ballestero's face mask as Ballestero tries to throws out a runner during Saturday night's game at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are riding a four-game winning streak and are two games out of first place in the second-half standings of the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division as they return from Tuesday's final team off-day of the season.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Kingfish 10
Kenosha Kingfish catcher Angelo Cantelo rounds the bases after hitting a home run during Saturday night’s game against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are riding a four-game winning streak and are two games out of first place in the second-half standings of the Northwoods League’s Great Lakes East Division as they return from Tuesday’s final team off-day of the season.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
Kingfish 11
Justin Janas of the Kenosha Kingfish watches the pitcher as he waits to hit during a Northwoods League game at Simmons Field on Saturday night. Janas, from the University of Illinois, played his last game with the Kingfish this summer on Wednesday and finished with a .402 batting average, which will win the NWL batting crown.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
Kingfish 12
Kenosha Kingfish pitcher Harry Deliyannis throws a pitch during Saturday night's game against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are riding a four-game winning streak and are two games out of first place in the second-half standings of the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division as they return from Tuesday's final team off-day of the season.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Kingfish 13
Kenosha Kingfish catcher Angelo Cantelo, left, celebrates his home run with teammate Xavier Watson during Saturday night’s game against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are riding a four-game winning streak and are two games out of first place in the second-half standings of the Northwoods League’s Great Lakes East Division as they return from Tuesday’s final team off-day of the season.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
