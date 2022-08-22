Kenosha Kingfish announce plans to hire new manager for 2023

The Kenosha Kingfish have announced that they will be in search of a new coaching staff before the team’s next season begins.

Field manager Sean McSheffery and his staff will not return in 2023 and the search process for the new manager will begin immediately, the team indicated on Monday morning.

The Kingfish, who play in the Northwoods League, finished their 2023 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 13.

McSheffery led the team to a 33-38 record in 2022 in his first season in Kenosha. He will move on from the Kingfish next summer as he looks forward to the next step in his baseball career.

“We want to thank Sean and his staff for the work they put in to provide Kenosha fans with a fun, entertaining team in his first year at the helm of the Kingfish,” said Managing Partner Bill Fanning. “Although we didn’t perform on the field as we would have liked, Sean’s players showed improvement on the field and a willingness to get involved in the Kenosha Community, which is one of the core principles of our ownership group.

"We wish Sean success, but next season starts now and our goal is to bring a championship to Kenosha," he said.

The next hire will look to get the Kingfish back into the playoffs for the first time since 2018 while becoming the team’s fourth field manager in its 10-year history.

The Kenosha Kingfish play their home games at Simmons Field on Sheridan Road near Downtown Kenosha.