Kenosha Kingfish hosting Oktoberfest on Sept. 24

The Kenosha Kingfish mascot King Elvis is ready for the Oktoberfest celebration at Simmons Field on Sept. 24.

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting a free Oktoberfest event from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at historic Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Visitors will find a wide range of seasonal beers and beverages, plus food, children and family activities, live music, and, of course, a stein hoisting contest.

The event will include free music, closing with a 7:30 p.m. concert on the field from “Made in America — A Tribute to Toby Keith,” which bills itself as “America’s most authentic tribute” to Toby Keith.

General admission tickets are free. Limited VIP packages are available for $30 and include a VIP parking space, a pit pass for the Main Stage show, two beers (must be 21 and older, with a valid ID) or two non-alcoholic beverages and access to a VIP-only bathroom located near the Main Stage.

“We are excited to be a part of this event and partner with our friends over at Kenosha News,” Ryne Goralski, Kenosha Kingfish general manager said. “Historic Simmons Field in September is going to be a beautiful venue.”

The Wisconn Valley Media Group, which publishes the Kenosha News, Journal Times in Racine and the Lake Geneva Regional News, is hosting the event with the Kingfish.

To purchase VIP tickets, visit https://kenoshanews.evvnt.events/events/oktoberfest-at-historic-simmons-field-9-24-2022.

