Kenosha Knights of Columbus raises $25,000 for monument

The four Kenosha councils of the Knights of Columbus have reached a monumental goal.

In just eight weeks they met their fundraising goal of $25,000 for a Monument to the Unborn, a memorial to unborn babies whose remains are interred at All Saints Cemetery.

When the fundraising campaign began at the end of January, the councils expected it could take three years to reach the goal.

“We are humbled to have met it so quickly,” said David Kreutz, District Warden, Knights of Columbus District 67.

Consisting of a marble monument etched with an image of Jesus and a marble bench, the monument will be installed on land adjacent to an area that for 25 years the cemetery has offered to families to bury their unborn children lost to miscarriages.

Overlooking the area of the cemetery dedicated to the internment of the infants, the monument site has been named “Holy Innocence” and will occupy five grave plots recently purchased by the Knights of Columbus councils and an anonymous donor who is also a Knights of Columbus member.