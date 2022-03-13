Kenosha Landlord Association membership meeting to be held Wednesday

The Kenosha Landlord Association will host a membership meeting Wednesday at the Fireside Restaurant and Lounge, 2801 30th Ave.
It will be an "Ask the Experts/ Open Forum" meeting, with experts addressing hot topics in the rental industry. Landlords and members are encouraged to bring questions and concerns to the floor for discussion and answers.
The meeting is open to all landlords, and is offered both in-person and via Zoom. There is a $20 fee for non-members. Appetizers and networking begin at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m.
To attend Via Zoom, you must register in advance at
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwucuihrD8uHdR4bOTwePY8DmG-xx94pJ_e. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
KUSD-Kenosha News School Board candidate forum Feb. 21, 2022
KIM - SCHOOL BOARD FORUM
Candidate Jon Kim introduces himself at the Feb. 21 Kenosha Unified School Board forum.
MEADOWS - SCHOOL BOARD FORUM
Candidate Eric Meadows introduces himself at the Feb. 21 Kenosha Unified School Board forum.
ROBINSON - SCHOOL BOARD FORUM
Incumbent Atifa Robinson introduces herself at the Feb. 21 Kenosha Unified School Board forum.
ROOCHNIK - SCHOOL BOARD FORUM
Candidate Sam Roochnik introduces himself at the Feb. 21 Kenosha Unified School Board forum.
SCHMALING - SCHOOL BOARD FORUM
Candidate Kristine Schmaling introduces herself at the Feb. 21 Kenosha Unified School Board forum.
STEVENS - SCHOOL BOARD FORUM
Incumbent Rebecca Stevens introduces herself at the Feb. 21 Kenosha Unified School Board forum.
KUSD SCHOOL BOARD FORUM
Kenosha News Managing Editor Pete Wicklund (center) welcomes Kenosha Unified School Board candidates at Monday night’s forum, which was co-sponsored by the Kenosha News and the district. The forum was held at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., and live-streamed virtually. Candidates for the April 5 election are (clockwise, from top left): Jon Kim, left, Eric Meadows, incumbent Atifa Robinson, Sam Roochnik, Kristine Schmaling and incumbent Rebecca Stevens.
