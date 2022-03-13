Kenosha Landlord Association membership meeting to be held Wednesday

The Kenosha Landlord Association will host a membership meeting Wednesday at the Fireside Restaurant and Lounge, 2801 30th Ave.

It will be an "Ask the Experts/ Open Forum" meeting, with experts addressing hot topics in the rental industry. Landlords and members are encouraged to bring questions and concerns to the floor for discussion and answers.

The meeting is open to all landlords, and is offered both in-person and via Zoom. There is a $20 fee for non-members. Appetizers and networking begin at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m.

To attend Via Zoom, you must register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwucuihrD8uHdR4bOTwePY8DmG-xx94pJ_e. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

