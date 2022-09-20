 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Kenosha Landlord Association to discuss current rental market conditions

  • Comments

The Kenosha Landlord Association will have its membership meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave.

Brian Hervat of B-H Group will host an open forum on the state of current rental market conditions. The topics may include but are not limited to current marketing trends, online rent collections, management software and vacancies.

The meeting is open to the public however, there is a $20 fee for non-members. The meeting is offered in person and via zoom. Appetizers and networking begin at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting at 7 p.m.

Thoe attending must register in advance by clicking the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkf-qrrjIpHtynHJ6H2a7Vi6gnwMYqcScq

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

People are also reading…

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Haiti PM calls for calm as protests continue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert