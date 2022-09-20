Kenosha Landlord Association to discuss current rental market conditions

Photo Credit: ppa / Shutterstock
In the heated residential real estate market of the last two years, one factor contributing to fierce competition and rising prices has been real estate investors. While many prospective homebuyers were drawn into the market with historically low interest rates and strong savings and investment returns, they have frequently found themselves outbid by corporate landlords and investment firms. These firms have the wherewithal to pay cash for homes and greater ability to absorb risk when purchasing properties than individual buyers.
Institutional investors purchased a record 18.4% of all U.S. homes sold in the last quarter of 2021, up from 12.6% in the last quarter of 2020. While real estate investment has reached new heights over the last year, the number of homes purchased by investors has grown steadily since the collapse of the housing bubble and Great Recession in the mid-2000s. Between appreciation in home values and steady income from rents, residential real estate has proven to be an attractive asset class for major investors.
These attributes can also make real estate a desirable investment for individual investors and small landlords, especially those who have cash to make a purchase. But for investors who require a mortgage loan to buy a rental property, financing can be more difficult to come by.
Qualifying for a mortgage on an investment property is more difficult than for a principal residence, which is one reason why a majority of rental purchases are made with cash. While the typical property value for an investment purchase is lower than for a principal residence, lenders typically require larger down payments and lower debt-to-income ratios and command higher interest rates on the loan. In 2020, the mortgage for an investment property had a median down payment of $60,000 and a median interest rate of 4.0%, compared to $50,000 and 3.1% for a residence—even though residences had a higher median property value.