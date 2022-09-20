Kenosha Landlord Association to discuss current rental market conditions

The Kenosha Landlord Association will have its membership meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave.

Brian Hervat of B-H Group will host an open forum on the state of current rental market conditions. The topics may include but are not limited to current marketing trends, online rent collections, management software and vacancies.

The meeting is open to the public however, there is a $20 fee for non-members. The meeting is offered in person and via zoom. Appetizers and networking begin at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting at 7 p.m.

Thoe attending must register in advance by clicking the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkf-qrrjIpHtynHJ6H2a7Vi6gnwMYqcScq

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.