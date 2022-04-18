Kenosha Landlord Association to meet on Wednesday

The Kenosha Landlord Association will hold a membership meeting on Wednesday at the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave.
Jon Vierk from A-1 Chimney Service LLC will give a presentation on chimney repairs. and maintenance. He has more than 35 years of experience in the industry.
Also speaking will be attorney Ronald Diersen, from Rizzo & Dierson, S.C at Law. He is handles landlord-tenant matters in our area, is passionate about landlord rights and responsibilities and the correct application of the law.
The meeting is open to all landlords, beginning with appetizers and networking at 6:30 p.m. There is a $20 fee for non-members..
The Best U.S. Cities to Invest in a Rental Property
The frenzied real estate market over the last two years has been challenging for many homebuyers, but for those who have been able to buy, the return on investment has been strong. Homes are appreciating at a record pace, with
sale prices rising around 20% from 2020 to 2021.
With these rapid increases in home values, some investors are looking to rental properties as a source of potential returns. While many of those capitalizing on the current state of the market are
institutional investors, the current market conditions could present opportunities for small-scale investors as well. However, these would-be landlords must assess how rapid shifts in the value of real estate could affect their investments in the short and long term.
Increasing home prices have been a major story since the pandemic began, but home prices have shown a fair amount of volatility over time, especially in comparison to rent. For example, prices rose at a fairly rapid pace during the real estate bubble of the early to mid-2000s but collapsed when the bubble burst. Home prices then had an uneven recovery until the recent spike beginning in 2020. For rents, meanwhile, the rate of growth year-over-year has held steady between around 2 and 5 percent outside of a dip during the Great Recession and over the last year or so.
The relative stability of rents compared to the current rise in home prices will affect how potential real estate investors assess properties. As sale prices increase, the initial investment and ongoing costs increase as well, which can limit the investment’s cash flow should rents fail to keep pace. On the other hand, rapid appreciation in home values can increase the investor’s overall return when the property is eventually sold.
Compared to home prices rents have historically been far more stable
One example of how home prices can shift an investors’ calculations is the
gross rent multiplier, which is a common indicator that investors use to gauge the quality of an investment. Gross rent multiplier is a ratio calculated as the price of a real estate investment divided by the gross annual rental income. Investors usually view a lower ratio as a good investment because it means that the rental income will more quickly recoup the cost of the property. When the investment price rises, the multiplier does as well.
Another example is property taxes. All else being equal, rising home prices translate into larger annual property tax burdens, and thus reduced cash flow. Fortunately, property tax rates vary widely by location, and in many parts of the country, existing owners are paying effective rates of less than 1%.
This collection of factors can help real estate investors hone in on the best locations to make an investment. Markets that have a low gross rent multiplier, low property taxes, and a positive outlook for future property value growth offer the best mix of conditions for a potential investor. In the U.S., most of those locations are found in the South. Southern states tend to have some of the lowest housing prices and lowest property taxes of any region, but the region is also seeing some of the
fastest growth in the country, which will boost property values as more people seek housing.
Southern states offer best conditions for rental property investing
To identify the best locations for buying a rental property, researchers at
Stessa created a composite index based on five key factors real estate investors consider when evaluating a market. These factors include the gross rent multiplier, recent and forecasted home price growth, effective property tax rates, and population growth.
Data sources include the U.S. Census Bureau, Zillow, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. To improve relevance, only locations with at least 100,000 residents and available data from all sources were included in the analysis.
Here are the best U.S. metropolitan areas to invest in a rental property.
The best small _ midsize metros for investing in rental property
15. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
Composite index: 53.27 Gross rent multiplier: 21.4 Median monthly rent: $1,422 Median home price: $365,573 Year-over-year change in home price: +20.9% Forecasted home price growth: +19.0% Effective property tax rate: 0.56% Year-over-year change in population: +1.4%
14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
Composite index: 53.81 Gross rent multiplier: 17.4 Median monthly rent: $1,798 Median home price: $375,082 Year-over-year change in home price: +18.2% Forecasted home price growth: +20.6% Effective property tax rate: 0.92% Year-over-year change in population: +0.1%
13. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
Composite index: 54.74 Gross rent multiplier: 20.3 Median monthly rent: $1,306 Median home price: $317,876 Year-over-year change in home price: +23.8% Forecasted home price growth: +23.0% Effective property tax rate: 0.77% Year-over-year change in population: +1.7%
12. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
Composite index: 55.19 Gross rent multiplier: 21.2 Median monthly rent: $1,488 Median home price: $378,476 Year-over-year change in home price: +24.1% Forecasted home price growth: +18.5% Effective property tax rate: 0.58% Year-over-year change in population: +1.8%
11. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
Composite index: 55.41 Gross rent multiplier: 16.6 Median monthly rent: $1,308 Median home price: $260,466 Year-over-year change in home price: +19.3% Forecasted home price growth: +17.6% Effective property tax rate: 1.62% Year-over-year change in population: +1.6%
10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Composite index: 55.76 Gross rent multiplier: 15.8 Median monthly rent: $1,410 Median home price: $267,794 Year-over-year change in home price: +17.9% Forecasted home price growth: +15.5% Effective property tax rate: 1.67% Year-over-year change in population: +1.3%
9. Oklahoma City, OK
Composite index: 57.21 Gross rent multiplier: 15.0 Median monthly rent: $1,056 Median home price: $190,559 Year-over-year change in home price: +13.7% Forecasted home price growth: +11.9% Effective property tax rate: 0.93% Year-over-year change in population: +1.1%
8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
Composite index: 57.45 Gross rent multiplier: 21.7 Median monthly rent: $1,572 Median home price: $410,028 Year-over-year change in home price: +32.2% Forecasted home price growth: +23.8% Effective property tax rate: 0.57% Year-over-year change in population: +2.1%
7. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
Composite index: 59.35 Gross rent multiplier: 15.3 Median monthly rent: $1,077 Median home price: $198,369 Year-over-year change in home price: +17.7% Forecasted home price growth: +16.4% Effective property tax rate: 1.01% Year-over-year change in population: +0.2%
6. Tulsa, OK
Composite index: 59.55 Gross rent multiplier: 14.8 Median monthly rent: $1,028 Median home price: $181,919 Year-over-year change in home price: +14.5% Forecasted home price growth: +14.1% Effective property tax rate: 0.95% Year-over-year change in population: +0.7%
5. Jacksonville, FL
Composite index: 61.17 Gross rent multiplier: 17.7 Median monthly rent: $1,418 Median home price: $301,415 Year-over-year change in home price: +23.5% Forecasted home price growth: +23.8% Effective property tax rate: 0.90% Year-over-year change in population: +1.7%
4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
Composite index: 61.70 Gross rent multiplier: 17.4 Median monthly rent: $1,506 Median home price: $315,033 Year-over-year change in home price: +23.0% Forecasted home price growth: +23.9% Effective property tax rate: 0.88% Year-over-year change in population: +1.0%
3. Birmingham-Hoover, AL
Composite index: 62.03 Gross rent multiplier: 15.9 Median monthly rent: $1,100 Median home price: $210,425 Year-over-year change in home price: +15.3% Forecasted home price growth: +13.2% Effective property tax rate: 0.49% Year-over-year change in population: +0.1%
2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
Composite index: 63.00 Gross rent multiplier: 16.0 Median monthly rent: $1,678 Median home price: $321,666 Year-over-year change in home price: +18.7% Forecasted home price growth: +15.8% Effective property tax rate: 0.86% Year-over-year change in population: +1.2%
1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
Composite index: 65.26 Gross rent multiplier: 17.0 Median monthly rent: $1,523 Median home price: $310,378 Year-over-year change in home price: +27.7% Forecasted home price growth: +27.2% Effective property tax rate: 0.90% Year-over-year change in population: +1.4%
