Kenosha Landlord Association to meet on Wednesday

The Kenosha Landlord Association will hold a membership meeting on Wednesday at the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave.

Jon Vierk from A-1 Chimney Service LLC will give a presentation on chimney repairs. and maintenance. He has more than 35 years of experience in the industry.

Also speaking will be attorney Ronald Diersen, from Rizzo & Dierson, S.C at Law. He is handles landlord-tenant matters in our area, is passionate about landlord rights and responsibilities and the correct application of the law.

The meeting is open to all landlords, beginning with appetizers and networking at 6:30 p.m. There is a $20 fee for non-members..

Register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctf-Copz8iGNZZjRtHbvevoU_DzJUJzOV2. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

