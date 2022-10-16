Kenosha Landlord Association to meet on Wednesday

The Kenosha Landlord Association will meet Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave.

Attorney Gary D. Koch from Petrie+Pettit, S.C., will be the guest speaker addressing the types of notices terminating tenancy, service of the notices, common pitfalls and a brief overview of the court procedure. He has been practicing law for over 20 years, representing landlords for nearly 15 years, and specialized exclusively in landlord/tenant law. He is licensed to practice in all Wisconsin state courts, the Eastern and Western District of Wisconsin Federal Courts, as well as the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The meeting pen to the public, however, there is a $20 fee for non-members.

This meeting is offered in person and via Zoom. Appetizers and networking begin at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting at 7 p.m.

To attend you must register in advance by clicking the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84413425424?pwd=bE0wVS9lNEc5TjJrRkd0OU5RUW5Udz09

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.