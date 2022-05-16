Kenosha Landlords Association to host meeting on Wednesday

The Kenosha Landlord Association will host a presentation on civil process and procedures in Kenosha County on Wednesday.

The membership meeting will be held at the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave.

Deputy Joseph Geissman from the Civil Process Unit with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department will be the speaker. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department serves approximately 8,900 pieces of civil process paperwork each year. Geissman has been with the department for 17 years and has been in civil process for 11 years. He has conducted hundreds of evictions. His presentation will consist of policies and procedures on how to execute evictions and how landlords can make this process more efficient.

The meeting is open to all landlords. The meeting begins with appetizers and networking at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. There is a $20 fee for non-members..

Register in advance for this meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvcu-trz8qGtXYzpr3QZBoipsI2-QhjBJZ. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

