Kenosha Landlords Association to host meeting on Wednesday

The Kenosha Landlord Association will host a presentation on civil process and procedures in Kenosha County on Wednesday.
The membership meeting will be held at the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave.
Deputy Joseph Geissman from the Civil Process Unit with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department will be the speaker. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department serves approximately 8,900 pieces of civil process paperwork each year. Geissman has been with the department for 17 years and has been in civil process for 11 years. He has conducted hundreds of evictions. His presentation will consist of policies and procedures on how to execute evictions and how landlords can make this process more efficient.
The meeting is open to all landlords. The meeting begins with appetizers and networking at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. There is a $20 fee for non-members..
Register in advance for this meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvcu-trz8qGtXYzpr3QZBoipsI2-QhjBJZ. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
People are also reading…
Kenosha homes for big families
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $329,900
Over 3,200 sq/ft of updated living space in this 5 bedroom, 3.1 bathroom home with 3 car garage. The main level offers a large kitchen with a sizeable island, granite counters and ss appliances, separate dining room, spacious living room, family room with fireplace, huge laundry room and powder room. Sliders off the kitchen lead to a private deck and large yard backing to a pond and greenspace. Upstairs are 5 bedrooms all with walk-in closets and 3 updated full bathrooms. The cavernous master has a massive ensuite with walk-in shower, large soaker tub and new dual sink vanity. The full basement offers tons of storage space or could be finished for additional living space. All new flooring, painting and lighting throughout. Park conveniently located across the street.
5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $1,499,000
Exquisite 10,000+ square foot custom-built equestrian estate with timeless appeal on a beautifully manicured 4.6 acres of perfection. This lovely home leverages rich embellishments to capture authenticity and warmth and tailored not only to the entertainment needs of sophisticated hosts but also to private family living. The property exudes luxury and class with every arch and angle from the moment you enter into the grand foyer with a stunning vintage European chandelier with lift and detailed hand-painted walls. Meticulously designed, the fabulous floor plan effortlessly blends your family and entertaining spaces, 5 bedrooms, 6.3 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, indoor pool and professional-grade kitchen. Prepare to fall in love with the impressive great-room with 20 foot ceilings and French doors that lead to your private brick terrace. Bask in luxury in your first-floor master suite boasting custom upholstered walls, cozy fireplace, his/her walk-in closets, cedar closet, oversized whirlpool tub, and full-body sprayer shower. Panoramic views, vaulted ceiling, and large seating area with radiant heated floors grace the fantastic 5.5 feet deep indoor pool. Kitchen is truly top-of-the-line with high-end appliances, two dishwashers, 6 burner cooktop with built-in griddle, granite countertops, electric lift island with great storage and walk-through wet-bar leading to the formal dining room. Perfect layout for in-law suite with access to second level directly from the garage to secluded bonus room with powder room and wet-bar. Four additional bedrooms all with private ensuites adorn the second level. This home has been constructed to accommodate the addition of an elevator servicing all 3 levels. 5 furnaces and air conditioners, heated 4 car garage with storage, half-court basketball court, first and second level laundry room, doggy spa - this home truly has it all! Unfinished basement is waiting for you to make it your own - drawings have already been completed to finish it. Beautiful Hunt Club Farms subdivision offers many horse riding trails and nearby stables. No detail has been left untouched in this one of a kind home!
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $515,000
WHAT MORE COULD YOU WANT? THIS IS A RARITY IN LAKE COUNTY - BEAUTIFUL HOME ON SEMI-PRIVATE DEEP LAKE! ALL NEW ANDERSEN WINDOWS INSTALLED IN 2021! FRESH EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR PAINT! NEW SLIDING GLASS DOORS, LEADING TO REFRESHED PATIO BRICK WORK AND YOUR PRIVATE PIER! YOUR OWN BOAT RAMP RIGHT FROM THE DRIVEWAY INTO THE WATER! TWO BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS ( CHECK OUT THE SPIRAL STAIRCASE!), ONE ON MAIN FLOOR, ONE IN BASEMENT ALONG WITH A POSSIBLE FIFTH BEDROOM, CURRENTLY USED FOR STORAGE AND UTILITIES. SQUARE FOOTAGE IN THE DETAILS DOESN'T INCLUDE THE AMAZING FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH SCREENED PORCH. TANKLESS WATER HEATER. ALL APPLIANCES STAY... AND BE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE HIGH-END LG LAUNDRY! BATTERY BACK UP ON GARAGE DOOR OPENER. SPRINKLER SYSTEM IS INSTALLED BUT IS CURRENTLY INACTIVE- OFFERED AS IS. COME AND SEE THIS GEM TODAY!
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $295,000
BONNIE BROOK CUSTOM HOME. GORGEOUS INTERIOR,FEATURES 5 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN, DINING ROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR LEADING TO A LARGE DECK, FAMILY ROOM SECOND FLOOR WITH FIREPLACE, MASTER BDRM W/SITTING ROOM, SCREENED-IN PORCH FOR YOUR SUMMER GATHERINGS & FENCED YARD, VERY LARGE BACK YARD, LARGE HOME W/ PLENTY OF ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY. FRONT & BACK ENTRANCES TO PROPERTY. PERENIALS THROUGHOUT YARD WITH FRUIT TREES. CLOSE TO STORES,TRAIN STATION AND RESTAURANTS.
5 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $430,000
Tired of living in cramped spaces? We are offering you a 3565 sq ft beauty that's airy and bright! Built in 2002 this house features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, full basement w/rough-in for your finishing ideas and a 3 car garage! Enter into a 2 story living area with abundance of windows and natural light! Dining room columns highlight the elegance around. Open layout concept throughout the first floor. Kitchen offers 42" cabinets, ample storage, granite counters with a center island. Additional eating area opens to a cozy family room with gleaming floors and a wood-burning fireplace. First floor bedroom is perfect to those who work from home, enjoy crafts or have frequent guests. Home is conveniently designed with double stair cases. 4 generous bedrooms on the 2nd floor including a large primary bedroom suite with a gracious sitting room! Property adjoins a green common area/park on the south end. Community has beautiful walking paths, kids playground and picnic areas. Antioch Elementary and Lakes High School. Location is close to I-94, shopping and entertainment.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $1,499,000
CHECK OUT THIS CHARLES PAGE HOME ON NEARLY 57 ACRES OF FARM LAND SURROUNDED BY FOREST PRESERVE ON 2 SIDES! THE LAND ALONE MAKES THIS A GREAT VALUE! You could turn this into your own private retreat, hobby farm, working farm, horse farm or whatever else you can dream of. Some of the features include 3-Stall Equestrian Barn, Paddock, 2nd Outbuilding, Tennis Court, 2 ponds. 30 Ft Soaring Great Rm w/ Vaulted Beamed Ceilings, Immense Stone Fireplace & Wet Bar. Hand Detailed Woodwork. Library Features Custom Bay Window, Wood Burning FP & Artisan Wood Detail. Expansive Formal Dining room w/Bay Window. Spacious 3-Season Rm Offers Floor to Ceiling Windows & Private Views. Chef's Kitchen w/ Island, 2 Stoves, 2 Bayed Eating Area & Massive Butler's Pantry has Adjacent Hearth Rm. 2nd Floor Features His/her Private Baths, Expansive Master w/ Screen Porch, & 3 Additional Bed Rooms + Bonus Rm. 4 Car Garage
5 Bedroom Home in Old Mill Creek - $800,000
Beautiful brick home on 2.83 acres with master suite on the first floor including fireplace, sliders to deck, walk-in closet and marble bath. 2-story foyer. Vaulted family room with floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace framed by towering windows. Huge bedrooms, 6 1/2 baths. Kitchen has center island, top-quality appliances, bar area servicing the family room. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. Also, gathering room sized loft. The first floor study is panelled in rich wood, hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Gorgeous! French doors open to the vaulted living room. The first floor 5th bedroom has it's own full bath in a private wing of the home. (closet is used open with shelving) A composite deck runs across the entire back of the home and will accommodate large get-togethers. The backyard backs to the white fenced bridle trails. Circular driveway. 3 Car Garage. Finished basement includes billiard/game area with a sit-down oak bar that's a work of art. Also, a den area and eating area, a full bath and a FULL KITCHEN! Perfect for a live-in situation. Dining room with tray ceiling.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $250,000
RARE Waterfront opportunity on Deep Lake, excellent fishing and one of the cleanest lakes in Lake County! The magic real estate term "Unique" 2 Homes and a Large 3 Car garage on just under 3/4 of an acre. Both homes feature hardwood floors and excellent views of Deep Lake!!! Main home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths, radiant heat & central ac. It has been vacant for a few years and could use some TLC. The 2nd home features 2 bedrooms & 1 bath with laundry in the unit!!! It has also been consistently rented out and is currently on a month to month lease. Association boat launch right next door for easy access through the voluntary association. This is your chance to have your waterfront getaway and earn some income at the same time!
6 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $364,900
COUNTRY CHARM IN PLEASANT PRAIRIE!! This Lovely Two-Story has been in the family for YEARS, and they hate to let it go! Features 6 Bedrooms and over 2,600 Above Grade Square Feet on Almost a Full Acre of Land (.97) and Next to the Conservation Land (to the North)!! So Inviting, and the rooms are all HUGE! Enter through the Back to your Giant Mud Room with Laundry Hookup! Kitchen features All Appliances and is Large Enough for a Table and Chairs plus there is a Formal Dining Room Adjacent! French doors to Parlor or Formal Living Room and Main Floor Family Room too with Warm Fireplace and Sliders to Massive Deck! Main Floor Bedroom too or Office plus a Spacious Full Bath! Upstairs Features 5 Very Large Bedrooms and a 2nd Full Bath! Partial Basement for Storage or Work Bench and Part Crawl! Home on City Water, and City Sewer, but still offers the Well for Outside Watering. Massive 3-1/2 Car Detached Garage and Large Shed! You Will LOVE Life in the Country!
6 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $364,900
COUNTRY CHARM IN PLEASANT PRAIRIE!! This Lovely Two-Story has been in the family for YEARS, and they hate to let it go! 6 BRs and over 2,600 Above Grade Sq Ft on Almost a Full Acre of Land (.97) and Next to the Conservation Land (to the North)!! So Inviting, and the rooms are all HUGE! Enter through the Back to your Giant Mud Rm w/Laundry Hookup! Kit feat All Appliances and is Large Enough for a Table & Chairs +there is a Form Din Rm! French doors to Parlor or Form Liv Rm and Main Floor Fam Rm too w/Warm Fireplace and Sliders to Massive Deck! Main Floor BR or Office plus a Spacious Full Bath! Upstairs Features 5 Very Large Bedrooms and a 2nd Full Bath! Part Basement for Storage or Work Bench plus part Crawl! Massive 3-1/2 Car Detached Gar and Large Shed! You Will LOVE Life in the Country!