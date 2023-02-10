The Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigations unit served a search warrant in the 6100 block of 39th Avenue early Friday morning, utilizing a SWAT team and the city's BearCat.

According to department Public Information Officer Joseph Nosalik, Kenosha law enforcement raided the house at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Two people were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

The incident utilized numerous technologies, including a drone and a "throw bot," a wired piece of equipment covered in cameras that can be thrown into a space to see inside a room without officers entering.

Using the new technology and equipment, Nosalik said, was the safer option for everyone involved.

"Instead of sending people inside a house, we'd much rather send a piece of equipment," Nosalik said.

No additional information on the suspects was released, as they are part of an ongoing drug investigation, Nosalik said.