Kenosha leaders applaud Chauvin verdict, express cautious optimism about its aftermath

Guilty. Guilty. Guilty.
Several Kenosha community and elected leaders said Tuesday that the verdicts against Derek Chauvin, a white, former Minneapolis police officer, in the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, were the correct ones. But they expressed mixed thoughts on how much of an effect they will have on people of color.
It took 10 hours following two days of deliberations for a group of six white and six Black or multiracial jurors to come back with their decision Tuesday. Chauvin was found guilty on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in killing Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.
Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while Floyd was face down in the street, handcuffed and calling out that he could not breathe.
Onlookers pulled out their cameras and recorded Chauvin’s actions, their videos going viral for the whole world to see.
'Finally, justice'
Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, was watching as the jury handed down the verdicts and said she was “beyond ecstatic.”
McLean has been instrumental in bringing to the fore calls for the end of police brutality and the need for reforming law enforcement in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha last summer.
“Finally, justice," McLean said. "Finally some justice for the Black and brown community. I’m feeling very emotional right now. This is a great moment in time."
McLean said she had no doubt the jury would arrive at guilty verdicts on all three charges against Chauvin.
“I just couldn’t see how anyone could sit there and not see that that was murder,” she said. “I’m glad. I stay hopeful, and I’m glad he was given the result they did.”
People recording the harm Chauvin caused contributed to this, McLean said. She said it's important when people see injustices happening before them to “step up and say something.”
“We all know that had this not been on video, it probably would’ve turned out a very, very different way,” McLean said, elated as she watched on TV as Chauvin was being handcuffed. “I just feel that with so many people watching what happened to (Floyd) that day, it still haunts them.
"But it’s good to know that (witnesses) were able to come to court and have a voice. Their voice was really listened to. I just have to imagine that has to be therapeutic in some way for them.”
McLean said people appeared to come together as a community to see justice was served.
“Witnesses were able to tell their story, their truth of what actually happened,” she said. “It should encourage people that see things happening (in) Black and brown communities that they step up and say something, even if it may go against your norm or your culture.”
Long way off
Alvin Owens, a local barber and activist, was in tears as he listened to the verdict while driving on his way to Chicago. Alluding to the nine-year-old girl who witnessed Chauvin kneel on Floyd’s neck, Owens said that he believed her testimony moved the jurors.
“She spoke through a child’s lens," Owens said. "I believe that if those jurors heard that child who witnessed somebody who’s supposed to be an authority do that to somebody, then you can’t (rationalize that away) to a child.
“To see a man, no matter what color he is, to see him suffocate under somebody else, that’s a lot. I think that her testimony was pivotal. It had to be a huge part of making sure that all three counts of the verdict would come back in agreement (of guilty).”
Owens said while the jury issued the correct verdicts in Floyd’s case, he felt that justice for many people of color who have experienced systemic racism and police brutality is still a long way off.
“I just still feel America has not been accountable as to why we have the Officer Chauvins, you know?" Owens said. "We have a long road. This is maybe one of the battles, but it’s not the war.
“I heard the verdict, but then I immediately thought of Chicago, where we’re dealing with the young (Black) man who was just shot, with his hands up, and killed by the police.”
Owens' thoughts then turned to Kenosha, he said.
“OK, now what about (Kyle) Rittenhouse?” he asked, referring to the white teenager who shot and killed two white protesters demonstrating against police brutality after the shooting of Blake.
“There was one moment of relief,” Owens said of how he felt when he heard Chauvin’s guilty verdicts. “And then the heaviness just set back in.”
Owens said his fear as a Black man being pulled over by police hasn’t stopped. He said while people talk about reforming law enforcement, he would like the system to be dismantled before being put back together again.
“We cannot keep living like this in fear," Owens said. "... I’m 52 years old. If a cop pulls up behind me, I still get sweats.
“I don’t know who I’m going to get. Am I going to get Officer Friendly, who’s doing his job, maybe my tail light is out? Or, I may get somebody ... where somebody gets pulled over for a traffic violation and it ends in death with people that look like me.”
The right call
Mayor John Antaramian said the verdicts that were handed down to Chauvin should’ve happened and did.
“I think that the decision made in Minnesota on the Floyd case is absolutely the correct one," Antaramian said. "It was very important for what occurred."
After Floyd's death, protests against police brutality broke out in Kenosha. At that time, Antaramian said Chauvin's actions were wrong, there was no excuse for Floyd's death and that the officers involved needed to be held accountable.
“It was outrageous what happened, what occurred," Antaramian said. "You should not be kneeling on a person’s neck for nine minutes.
"I think it was the right call. The jury did the right thing. I think justice was served in Minnesota.”
Hope for people of color
Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, said Chauvin’s guilty verdicts were cause for joy for people of color.
“Today is a joyous day. It’s the beginning of justice for those who deserve it and the end of those who abuse it and don’t deserve it,” Blake said. “It’s the beginning of the end of systemic racism in police departments all over our nation and a beginning of a new day for those who’ve been terrorized.
"Those in the African-American and brown communities feel like they’ve got a leg to stand on.”
Blake said the Chauvin verdict gives him “an inkling that there’s justice out there” for people of color who’ve been brutalized by police.
“We’ve just gotta work our asses off to get it,” he said.
Blake said his nephew’s case included a video that he believes was just as damning for the systemic racism in the justice system and the local government. He expressed hope that law enforcement can be reformed with people shining the light on systemic racism.
“There’s been a boot on the back of the neck of African-Americans in Kenosha for decades," Blake said. "And they’re now coming out and talking about it. They’re now coming out and joining the protests, running for office.
"Enough is enough. And change is in the air.”
'About time'
Anthony Davis, the Kenosha NAACP president, said the Chauvin verdict was one of “justice being served for Floyd’s family (and) the country” and one that will affect the future of policing nationally and locally.
“People want to be treated fairly and with respect, and we have a national issue, and it has opened the eyes of a lot of people of what is going on,” Davis said. “Historically, the African-American man has just been treated so poorly, disrespected to the point you’re afraid to speak up about the injustices that have taken place, you know?
"These are the things the Civil Rights Movement was all about — equal justice for Americans, no matter what, whether you’re Black, white, gay, straight.