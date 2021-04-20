Kenosha leaders applaud Chauvin verdict, express cautious optimism about its aftermath

“Finally, justice," McLean said. "Finally some justice for the Black and brown community. I’m feeling very emotional right now. This is a great moment in time."

McLean said she had no doubt the jury would arrive at guilty verdicts on all three charges against Chauvin.

“I just couldn’t see how anyone could sit there and not see that that was murder,” she said. “I’m glad. I stay hopeful, and I’m glad he was given the result they did.”

People recording the harm Chauvin caused contributed to this, McLean said. She said it's important when people see injustices happening before them to “step up and say something.”

“We all know that had this not been on video, it probably would’ve turned out a very, very different way,” McLean said, elated as she watched on TV as Chauvin was being handcuffed. “I just feel that with so many people watching what happened to (Floyd) that day, it still haunts them.

"But it’s good to know that (witnesses) were able to come to court and have a voice. Their voice was really listened to. I just have to imagine that has to be therapeutic in some way for them.”

McLean said people appeared to come together as a community to see justice was served.