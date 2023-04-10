Local leaders point to the extensive service to the community and positive life of Mark Modory, a longtime local official and Kenosha native who died on March 31 at age 66.

Modory was active in the Kenosha community, serving for well over a decade between city and county leadership positions as well as 15 years leading and working for the Shalom Center.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, who had visited Modory shortly before his death, said he was talkative. The two “chatted about old times.”

“He was a remarkable person and someone we’re all going to miss,” Antaramian said.

From leader to community activist, Modory was someone unique in Kenosha.

“He was one of those people who was a character,” Antaramian said. “I can’t say enough about him. His heart was always in the right place.”

Modory was born on Sept. 18, 1956, in Kenosha, the son of the late Louis and Betty (Newman) Modory. Educated in the schools of Kenosha, he would marry Maureen Fanning on Aug. 20, 1983, in Kenosha.

Modory worked for K-Mart in loss prevention for 32 years. He was a member of the Kenosha Common Council and was a Kenosha County Board supervisor for 15 years.

Over the years, Modory served on the boards of the Kenosha County Health Department, Kenosha Mental Health/AODA, Kenosha City/County Joint Services and the Kenosha Dream Playground Project.

He also was a co-chair of the committee of the Kenosha County Dog Parks, playing a significant role in bringing the Kenosha Dog Parks into reality.

Modory was on the board of directors for the Shalom Center for over 10 years and was part of the shelter support staff for an additional five years.

Shalom Center Executive Director Tamarra Coleman described Modory as a “true servant leader” who loved Kenosha.

"He was an advocate for the homeless and low-income neighbors in our community,” Coleman said. “Mark had a way to connect with our individuals in the shelter through his wit and sense of humor.”

Modory was also influential in supporting Shalom Center’s efforts to purchase and remodel its current shelter location, 4314 39th Ave., which held its ribbon cutting in 2020.

“We are grateful for the many memories. He will truly be missed,” Coleman said.

John Collins, a former Kenosha county executive who also works with the Shalom Center, said he and Modory's “paths had crossed in a number of ways” over the years. He noted Modory’s community-focused nature, from his work on the Kenosha Dream Playground project to the dog parks and more.

“He was the kind of person who gave a great deal more to the community than he got back,” Collins said.

Collins had known Modory was in poor health for some time, and although his death wasn’t a surprise, Collin said it was still a blow to Kenosha.

“He was a guy who was always involved in the community,” Collins said. “This is a loss to the community. This was someone who was committed to Kenosha.”

According to his obituary, beyond politics, Modory loved spending time with his family, as well as his dogs and fishing. He was a loyal Wisconsin sports fan, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Survivors include his wife, Maureen; brothers, Louis (Kathleen) Modory Jr. of Pleasant Prairie, Jerry (Margaret) Modory of FL; sister, Sharon (Ron) Cain of MO; brother-in-laws, Richard (Cheryl) Fanning, Lawrence (Elizabeth) Fanning, Brian Fanning; sister-in-laws, Leann Schuster, Erin Grimmer, Richelle (Brian) Boslau.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many other friends and family. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Paul "Rochau" and his brother-in-law, Jerome Grimmer.