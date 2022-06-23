 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha library hosting "Nights at Northside"

Snapshot: Local graphic novelist making a name with ‘Fear and Sunshine’

Kenosha Illustrator and author Donovan Scherer will be on hand for Friday “Nights at Northside” events.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE

The Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., is hosting “Nights at Northside” with free activities.

The three “Nights at Northside” events are:

6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25: The library is hosting a “pocket-sized ComicCon.” The public is invited to “join us for all kinds of pop-culture themed activities, including a superhero storytime and obstacle course, a costume contest and a visit from Kenosha’s own Donovan Scherer of Moonfall Studios.”

Pre-registration for the costume contest is available on the library’s website (mykpl.info). Pre-registration is not required but will save time at the photo booth. Photos of all costume contest participants are required on-site the day of the event to be eligible. Contest winners for each age group will be announced on the KPL website and social media on June 30.

6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 15: NASA at the Library: This evening “is filled with space-themed activities.” Participants are invited to paint images taken by NASA spacecraft, make galaxy slime and Mars rovers and learn how to use a sky chart. There will also be a space-themed escape room in the Bookmobile.

People are also reading…

6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Make It or Break It: Participants will create a community contraption in the library’s Rube Goldberg Machine zone or bust things up with the library’s “breakerspace” and see just what is inside of a computer or a toaster. The publix is also invited to “get ‘sew crafty’ in our sewing machine room. Plus, families will love working together to build and ride through ‘tape-town Kenosha.’”

