Kenosha library hosting "Nights at Northside"

The Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., is hosting “Nights at Northside” with free activities.

The three “Nights at Northside” events are:

6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25: The library is hosting a “pocket-sized ComicCon.” The public is invited to “join us for all kinds of pop-culture themed activities, including a superhero storytime and obstacle course, a costume contest and a visit from Kenosha’s own Donovan Scherer of Moonfall Studios.”

Pre-registration for the costume contest is available on the library’s website (mykpl.info). Pre-registration is not required but will save time at the photo booth. Photos of all costume contest participants are required on-site the day of the event to be eligible. Contest winners for each age group will be announced on the KPL website and social media on June 30.

6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 15: NASA at the Library: This evening “is filled with space-themed activities.” Participants are invited to paint images taken by NASA spacecraft, make galaxy slime and Mars rovers and learn how to use a sky chart. There will also be a space-themed escape room in the Bookmobile.

6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Make It or Break It: Participants will create a community contraption in the library’s Rube Goldberg Machine zone or bust things up with the library’s “breakerspace” and see just what is inside of a computer or a toaster. The publix is also invited to “get ‘sew crafty’ in our sewing machine room. Plus, families will love working together to build and ride through ‘tape-town Kenosha.’”

