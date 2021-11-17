 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lifestyle & Retirement Expo

Kenosha Lifestyle and Retirement Expo helps seniors plan for the future

Among the best things about retirement is looking ahead to what lies beyond going to work every day.

Helping adults plan for that future is what took place at the Lifestyle & Retirement Expo held Tuesday at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

A senior citizen's solution to staying fit without the monthly fees and kit has him using poles, street benches and pavements of Egypt's outdoors to stay healthy.

With an attendance of more than 200, the free event aimed to help those 55 and older manage and enhance various aspects of their lives.

The expo showcased 29 exhibitors, many offering giveaways and educational seminars.

Free hearing screenings were provided by Selective Hearing along with seminars on estate planning, funeral planning and Ayurvedic wellness. Ayurvedic is a natural medicine system that originated in India.

The 2021 Kenosha Lifestyle & Retirement was sponsored by Mobile One, Selective Hearing and The Kenosha News.

For the past seven years the expo has been held in Racine.

“With the success of the event in Racine we decided to bring the expo to Kenosha,” said Kelly Wells, marketing and event manager for the Kenosha News.

Exhibitor and expo sponsor Jeffrey Johnston of Selective Hearing said he was overall very pleased with range of vendors and offerings at the event.

People are also reading…

“The expo showcases services from many different arenas all in one spot,” Johnston said. “The people who attended were our demographic and we had lots of positive conversations." 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colourful aerobatics as Dubai Air Show nears end

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert