Kenosha Lifestyle and Retirement Expo to return for a second year on Wednesday

The Kenosha Lifestyle and Retirement Expo, which is organized by Wisconn Valley Media Group, returns for a second year Wedneday, July 27.
The expo, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stella Hotel and Ballroom at 5706 Eighth Ave., will feature vendors ranging from independent living services to financial planning.
“The services are really geared towards Baby Boomers, those age 55 and older, and the retirement crowd,” said Kelly Wells, marketing and events manager for Wisconn Valley Media. “We also see a lot of children of Baby Boomers who are there to assist them in planning, or even caregivers themselves or health care providers who are looking to make other connections with different businesses as well.”
The event is free to attend, and includes a free reusable bag for the first 300 attendees and free health screenings.
“It’s a one stop shop,” Wells said. “You can pick up a lot of information, even if you are not looking to sign up or buy a product or a service you are learning about it. There are things you can find which will help you which you might not have even planned to consider.”
Vendors signed up as of July 13 include: Barton Senior Residences of Zion; Bear Property Management; CapTel Outreach; CenterWell Home Health; Complete Care: Grande Prairie & Ridgewood; Connect Hearing; Edward Jones—Scott Kortendick; Exterior Pros; Heartland ProMedica Home Health, Hospice and Palliative Care; Hospice Alliance; Leaf Guard; My Choice Wisconsin; Next Home Refined; Pinnacle Senior Living; Primerica; Pruitt Zabkowicz S.C.; Renewal by Anderson; Robin Way Eagle Senior Living; Selective Hearing Centers LLC; Society’s Assets; St. Catherine Commons; Sunset Ridge Memorial Park; and Thrivent.
