Kenosha Lions award foundation grants
Kenosha Lions award foundation grants

Dana Marifke puts together groceries for a client at the Sharing Center recently. An increasing number of people are looking to food pantries for emergency food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Seventeen grants totaling $10,000 have been distributed by the Kenosha Lions Foundation.

The grants, ranging from $275 to $1,000 each, were approved when the group met via ZOOM earlier this month. 

Local organizations receiving funds include:

Easter Seals of Wisconsin in partnership with Kenosha Area Disabilities Group to help with summer camp fees for younger campers with disabilities;

Every Child’s Place to refinish safety mats in the atrium gym;

Grace Lutheran to provide formula, diapers and wipes;

Kenosha Achievement Center, Inc. to support outings for its Adult Day Serviced Program;

Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education (KCAHCE) Bookworms program to purchase books.

Kenosha Literacy Council to print copies of the 2020 student anthologies;

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Kenosha County for literature to support current programs;

Paddock Lake Area Lions to assist in the purchase of a PlusOptix device used to screen vision;

St. Mark’s Outreach Center to provide services to needy families through its Children’s Closets;

Scout Leaders’ Rescue Squad to help purchase a new automatic external defibrillator;

The Sharing Center for van maintenance;

Society’s Assets for ongoing support of the low vision/blind support groups called Revitaleyes and White Cane Day;

Somers United Church of Christ to purchase non-perishable goods, hygiene products and diapers for its food pantry;

Walkin’ in My Shoes to aid the Survival Backpack Street Outreach Program;

Western Kenosha County Special Olympics to purchase football pants for the flag football athletes;

Women’s and Children’s Horizons for new outdoor patio equipment, wood chips and swings;

Western Kenosha Senior Citizens’ Council/Westosha Senior Community Center for iPad ab10 Smart Cards for fitness machines.

