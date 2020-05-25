Kenosha Lions award foundation grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seventeen grants totaling $10,000 have been distributed by the Kenosha Lions Foundation.

The grants, ranging from $275 to $1,000 each, were approved when the group met via ZOOM earlier this month.

Local organizations receiving funds include:

Easter Seals of Wisconsin in partnership with Kenosha Area Disabilities Group to help with summer camp fees for younger campers with disabilities;

Every Child’s Place to refinish safety mats in the atrium gym;

Grace Lutheran to provide formula, diapers and wipes;

Kenosha Achievement Center, Inc. to support outings for its Adult Day Serviced Program;

Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education (KCAHCE) Bookworms program to purchase books.

Kenosha Literacy Council to print copies of the 2020 student anthologies;

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Kenosha County for literature to support current programs;