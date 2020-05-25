Kenosha Lions award foundation grants

Seventeen grants totaling $10,000 have been distributed by the Kenosha Lions Foundation.
The grants, ranging from $275 to $1,000 each, were approved when the group met via ZOOM earlier this month.
Local organizations receiving funds include:
Easter Seals of Wisconsin in partnership with Kenosha Area Disabilities Group to help with summer camp fees for younger campers with disabilities;
Every Child’s Place to refinish safety mats in the atrium gym;
Grace Lutheran to provide formula, diapers and wipes;
Kenosha Achievement Center, Inc. to support outings for its Adult Day Serviced Program;
Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education (KCAHCE) Bookworms program to purchase books.
Kenosha Literacy Council to print copies of the 2020 student anthologies;
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Kenosha County for literature to support current programs;
Paddock Lake Area Lions to assist in the purchase of a PlusOptix device used to screen vision;
St. Mark’s Outreach Center to provide services to needy families through its Children’s Closets;
Scout Leaders’ Rescue Squad to help purchase a new automatic external defibrillator;
The Sharing Center for van maintenance;
Society’s Assets for ongoing support of the low vision/blind support groups called Revitaleyes and White Cane Day;
Somers United Church of Christ to purchase non-perishable goods, hygiene products and diapers for its food pantry;
Walkin’ in My Shoes to aid the Survival Backpack Street Outreach Program;
Western Kenosha County Special Olympics to purchase football pants for the flag football athletes;
Women’s and Children’s Horizons for new outdoor patio equipment, wood chips and swings;
Western Kenosha Senior Citizens’ Council/Westosha Senior Community Center for iPad ab10 Smart Cards for fitness machines.
