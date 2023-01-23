 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Lions Foundation seeks applications for 2023 grant awards

The Kenosha Lions Foundation has announced that it will continue its Grants Award Program in 2023 to Kenosha County service organizations.

It will mark the 38th consecutive year that Lions Clubs of Kenosha County have made these grants available to the Kenosha community.

Non-profit groups may request an application for funding and guidelines by writing to the: Kenosha Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 654, Kenosha, WI 53141, or by sending an email to cathyapellegrino@gmail.com.

Only written requests from Kenosha county organizations will be accepted and must be received by the Foundation on or before March 3.

Priority will be given to organizations with projects that assist those with hearing and visual disabilities.

All of these awards are in addition to the many other programs the Lions Clubs conduct each year for the less fortunate of Kenosha County.

These clubs are part of Lions International, the largest service organization in the world. They are serving in over 205 countries and geographic areas with over 1.3 million members in over 45,000 clubs.

