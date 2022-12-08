Kenosha Literacy Council’s 2022 Student Anthology to debut Saturday at Woman's Club of Kenosha

Every year adult learners at the Kenosha Literacy Council become authors when stories that they write with the help of their tutors are published in the Kenosha Literacy Council’s Student Anthology.

The 21st Edition of KLC’s Student Anthology will be unveiled on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Woman’s Club of Kenosha.

The public is invited to thie free, family-friendly event. Those attending will receive a copy of the book and share with the authors as they present their stories.

The Student Anthology will also be available at the Literacy Council following Saturday’s debut. It includes more than 50 original student essays which focus on the themes of Helping Hands, Traveling Adventures, and Childhood Memories. The stories tell of overcoming hardship to reach their goals and create a life they thought only existed in their dreams.

