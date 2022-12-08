Kenosha Literacy Council’s 2022 Student Anthology to debut Saturday at Woman's Club of Kenosha

Every year adult learners at the Kenosha Literacy Council become authors when stories that they write with the help of their tutors are published in the Kenosha Literacy Council’s Student Anthology.
The 21st Edition of KLC’s Student Anthology will be unveiled on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Woman’s Club of Kenosha.
The public is invited to thie free, family-friendly event. Those attending will receive a copy of the book and share with the authors as they present their stories.
The Student Anthology will also be available at the Literacy Council following Saturday’s debut. It includes more than 50 original student essays which focus on the themes of Helping Hands, Traveling Adventures, and Childhood Memories. The stories tell of overcoming hardship to reach their goals and create a life they thought only existed in their dreams.
Read Across Kenosha March 2 community literacy event
Forest Park Elementary was one of about 40 schools to participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held virtually March 2. Students from pre-kindergarten to 5th grade in programs and classrooms across the county, including All Saints Catholic School, Salem Consolidated Grade School, Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, Salem Grade School, St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Westosha Head Start and multiple Kenosha Unified elementary schools were engaged in the coordinated live virtual event via Zoom. In total, 84 educators registered for the live readings with an estimated 2,000 students tuning in, according to Marisa Markowski, resource development manager for the local United Way. Local leaders, businesses and organizations participated via prerecorded or live virtual readings. Guest readers included Beth Ormseth, Kenosha Unified interim superintendent; Unified School Board President Yolanda Adams; Bryan Albrecht, CEO and president of Gateway Technical College; Zina Haywood, Gateway executive vice president and provost, among others. A total of 17 readers participated.
