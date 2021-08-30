 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha man, 19, pleads guilty in sexual assault cases connected to two different victims
View Comments
alert top story

Kenosha man, 19, pleads guilty in sexual assault cases connected to two different victims

{{featured_button_text}}

A 19-year-old Kenosha man pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault charges connected to the assaults of two different victims.

Alexander Wetherall was 18 when he was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child. Wetherall had, according to the criminal case for that charge, been having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

After that case was charged, a 19-year-old woman reported to police that Wetherall had assaulted her. The woman told police she had been with Wetherall and had some sexual contact, but had told him she did not want to have intercourse. She said he then assaulted her against her will. The woman told police she decided to come forward after learning what happened to the 13-year-old.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.

On Monday, Wetherall pleaded guilty to one count of repeated sexual assault of a child in the first felony case. In exchange for that plea, the state dropped two additional child sexual assault charges, including a more serious charge of sexual assault of a child with threat of force.

In the second case, Wetherall pleaded guilty to one count of third degree sexual assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13. He faces up to 25 years of initial confinement for the child sexual assault charge, five for the third degree sexual assault. Prosecutors plan to ask that Wetherall be placed on the state’s sex offender registry.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.