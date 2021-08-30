Kenosha man, 19, pleads guilty in to sexual assault cases connected to two different victims

A 19-year-old Kenosha man pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault charges connected to the assaults of two different victims.

Alexander Wetherall was 18 when he was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child. Wetherall had, according to the criminal case for that charge, been having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

After that case was charged, a 19-year-old woman reported to police that Wetherall had assaulted her. The woman told police she had been with Wetherall and had some sexual contact, but had told him she did not want to have intercourse. She said he then assaulted her against her will. The woman told police she decided to come forward after learning what happened to the 13-year-old.

On Monday, Wetherall pleaded guilty to one count of repeated sexual assault of a child in the first felony case. In exchange for that plea, the state dropped two additional child sexual assault charges, including a more serious charge of sexual assault of a child with threat of force.

In the second case, Wetherall pleaded guilty to one count of third degree sexual assault.