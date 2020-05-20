Kenosha man, 40, missing since Sunday; family fears foul play

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Family and friends of a missing Kenosha man are hoping for answers after he disappeared in circumstances that his mother believes indicate foul play.

Rosario Gutierrez, Jr., 40, was last seen Sunday. Kenosha Police confirmed there is an active missing persons investigation involving Gutierrez and that his disappearance is considered suspicious.

His mother, Selia Patterson, said she learned of her son’s

disappearance yesterday. She is on her way to Kenosha from her home in Colorado in the hope of helping.

“I’m hoping for the best,” she said, but said she is frightened for her son.

Gutierrez grew up in Kenosha and has lived in the city most of his life. A father of two young children, he is single and lives alone, his mother said.

“It appears there was an altercation in his apartment. He is nowhere to be found. His vehicle was there and his cell phone was there,” Patterson said.

She said that Gutierrez had dropped his daughter off in Twin Lakes Sunday evening and that someone had spoken to him by phone at around 8:30 p.m.

“That was the last time anyone heard from him,” she said.