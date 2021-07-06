Kenosha man alleged to have hit police officer with vehicle while driving drunk

According to the criminal complaint, police were trying to break up a “large disorderly crowd” in a grass lot across the street from Coin’s Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., at about 2 a.m. Sunday. The complaint states that there was an officer walking in the area where there was a long line of cars attempting to leave. The complaint states that the officer wrote he heard an engine revving loudly and looked to see a Ford Focus accelerating directly toward him. The complaint also states the officer believed the driver of the Ford had turned “directly towards me, despite me attempting to move out of the way from its initial track” and said the vehicle “appeared to be intent on hitting me.”