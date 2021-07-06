Kenosha man alleged to have hit police officer with vehicle while driving drunk

A Kenosha man is being held on $25,000 bond after he allegedly struck a Kenosha Police officer while driving drunk early Sunday morning.
Ricky Robinson Jr., 23, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run and operating while intoxicated, causing injury.
According to the criminal complaint, police were trying to break up a “large disorderly crowd” in a grass lot across the street from Coin’s Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., at about 2 a.m. Sunday. The complaint states that there was an officer walking in the area where there was a long line of cars attempting to leave. The complaint states that the officer wrote he heard an engine revving loudly and looked to see a Ford Focus accelerating directly toward him. The complaint also states the officer believed the driver of the Ford had turned “directly towards me, despite me attempting to move out of the way from its initial track” and said the vehicle “appeared to be intent on hitting me.”
The officer was struck at an estimated 15 to 20 miles per hour, then rolled off the top of the hood and fell to the ground. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured. A second officer said the car narrowly missed striking a second officer before fleeing.
Officers were able to stop the car a short time later near 58th Street and 11th Avenue.
Robinson is alleged to have been driving the vehicle. The driver then fled on foot and was taken into custody after a struggle with police.
According to the complaint, one of the five passengers in the vehicle told police, “I saw Ricky hit that cop and he kept driving. Ricky knew he hit him but kept going after I told him to stop.”
The complaint states that Robinson was slurring his words and having difficulty balancing, and that he did not mean to run the officer over. He was taken to a local hospital for a blood test, where he was allegedly combative with staff and had to be held down by several officers to have his blood drawn. The results of the test were not available.
According to the complaint, Robinson made a series of statements while in custody, including admitting he was drunk, apologizing and saying he did not mean to hit the officer, and saying “at least he didn’t die.”
In addition to the other charges, Robinson was charged with obstructing police, resisting police and disorderly conduct.