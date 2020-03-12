Kenosha man allegedly made over $35,000 of purchases on a stolen credit card after towing vehicle

KENOSHA — A Kenosha man is accused of making over $35,000 worth of purchases on a credit card owned by Asphalt Contractors Inc. after the man’s tow company towed a vehicle owned by Asphalt Contractors Inc. last year.
Shawn Michael Hughes, 29, of the 200 block of 72nd Avenue, is facing two counts of fraudulent use of a transaction card over $10,000, a count of unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents and a count of felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
On March 2, a Racine County deputy responded to the 1700 block of Main Street in Union Grove in reference to a fraud. The deputy then spoke to the owner of Asphalt Contractors Inc. and a few other employees of the company.
The owner stated that unauthorized transactions had been located on one of his company’s credit cards over the course of at least six months.
The deputy then learned that all of the receipts and charges had been filed under Hughes Electric and HVAC.
Shawn Hughes then became a suspect. The deputy learned that Hughes had towed a vehicle for Asphalt Contractors Inc. and the card in question was used to pay for the service.
Documents provided by Asphalt Contractors showed fraudulent transactions dating back to July. Between July 21, 2019, and Jan. 11, 2020, $18,804.04 worth of fraudulent transactions were conducted.
Between Jan. 12 and March 3, $16,590.99 worth of fraudulent transactions occurred. The majority of the transactions occurred at Menards, Home Depot and Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
A Racine County investigator observed of the receipts from Home Depot that the purchaser was Hughes.
Investigators went to Hughes’ residence and observed items in plain view that were purchased with the owner’s company credit card.
The investigator obtained photos of Hughes conducting some of the fraudulent transactions at Menards.
The investigator also learned that Hughes had attached the card information to his business accounts which would allow him to make purchases without actually having the stolen card in his possession.
Hughes also had a business account at Home Depot.
Deputies searched Hughes’ residence and Hughes was taken into custody.
Another person in the home and agreed to speak with the officers. That individual said she had questioned Hughes about all of the new items he brings to the house and he said the items were purchased with a gift card from his dad or cash from his grandmother.
During the search, officers found numerous tools and construction related equipment, handguns, a storage unit and a fire pit.
Hughes was given a $1,500 cash bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing set on March 18 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.