Kenosha man allegedly made over $35,000 of purchases on a stolen credit card after towing vehicle

KENOSHA — A Kenosha man is accused of making over $35,000 worth of purchases on a credit card owned by Asphalt Contractors Inc. after the man’s tow company towed a vehicle owned by Asphalt Contractors Inc. last year.

Shawn Michael Hughes, 29, of the 200 block of 72nd Avenue, is facing two counts of fraudulent use of a transaction card over $10,000, a count of unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents and a count of felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

On March 2, a Racine County deputy responded to the 1700 block of Main Street in Union Grove in reference to a fraud. The deputy then spoke to the owner of Asphalt Contractors Inc. and a few other employees of the company.

The owner stated that unauthorized transactions had been located on one of his company’s credit cards over the course of at least six months.

The deputy then learned that all of the receipts and charges had been filed under Hughes Electric and HVAC.

Shawn Hughes then became a suspect. The deputy learned that Hughes had towed a vehicle for Asphalt Contractors Inc. and the card in question was used to pay for the service.