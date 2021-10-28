 Skip to main content
Kenosha man among newest officers in the Wisconsin National Guard
Kenosha man among newest officers in the Wisconsin National Guard

A Kenosha  man became an officer in the Wisconsin National Guard during a ceremony Oct. 16 at the 426th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), which houses the Wisconsin Military Academy.

Second Lt. Jerl Johnson, of Kenosha, was among those newly commissioned, and assigned to the 357th Signal Company.

Brig. Gen. Joane Mathews, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Army, administered the oath of office to the graduates accepting their commission before they were pinned with their new ranks as either second lieutenants or warrant officers, and each new officer received their first salute as commissioned officers and warrant officers from current or former enlisted members of the military.

The newly minted officer are now junior leaders in the ranks of Wisconsin Army National Guard units after completing a commissioning program through Officer Candidate School and Warrant Officer Candidate School.

