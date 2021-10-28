Kenosha man among newest officers in the Wisconsin National Guard

A Kenosha man became an officer in the Wisconsin National Guard during a ceremony Oct. 16 at the 426th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), which houses the Wisconsin Military Academy.

Brig. Gen. Joane Mathews, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Army, administered the oath of office to the graduates accepting their commission before they were pinned with their new ranks as either second lieutenants or warrant officers, and each new officer received their first salute as commissioned officers and warrant officers from current or former enlisted members of the military.