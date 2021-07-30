 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha man arrested after warrant served on home turns up drugs and guns
View Comments
alert top story

Kenosha man arrested after warrant served on home turns up drugs and guns

{{featured_button_text}}

A 45-year-old Kenosha man is in custody on drug and gun charges after Kenosha Police served a warrant on his home on the 3500 block of 36th Avenue Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Leo Viola police arrested the man as he was attempting to get into his vehicle, where had a semi-automatic pistol. Officers, who had been investigating the man for suspicion of selling drugs, served a warrant on his apartment at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. In the home, Viola said, officers found two additional guns, a small amount of cocaine and 124 grams of marijuana.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man is being held pending charges of possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert