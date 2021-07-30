Kenosha man arrested after warrant served on home turns up drugs and guns

A 45-year-old Kenosha man is in custody on drug and gun charges after Kenosha Police served a warrant on his home on the 3500 block of 36th Avenue Wednesday.
According to Sgt. Leo Viola police arrested the man as he was attempting to get into his vehicle, where had a semi-automatic pistol. Officers, who had been investigating the man for suspicion of selling drugs, served a warrant on his apartment at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. In the home, Viola said, officers found two additional guns, a small amount of cocaine and 124 grams of marijuana.
The man is being held pending charges of possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 23
Today's mugshots: July 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Justin C Forrest
Justin C Forrest, Antioch, Illinois, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), computer message threaten/injury or harm (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Christopher Lamar Harris
Christopher Lamar Harris, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeavontae B Jackson
Jeavontae B Jackson, 2400 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.
Terrill Lawhorn
Terrill Lawhorn, 1800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Nicholas J Lois
Nicholas J Lois, 6000 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Sean C McCloskey
Sean C McCloskey, 6100 block of State Highway 31, Racine, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Taylor M Murry
Taylor M Murry, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating while intoxicated causing injury, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jacob E Brown
Jacob E Brown, 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Mario Garfias III
Mario Garfias III, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Aaron A Liberty
Aaron A Liberty, 10000 block of Forest Hills Road, Caledonia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Kevin D Blask
Kevin D Blask, 8300 block of Gittings Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Dylan J Brannon
Dylan J Brannon, 4000 block of Northwestern Avenue, Mount Pleasant, exposing a child to harmful material, possession of THC, possession of child pornography.