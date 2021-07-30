Kenosha man arrested after warrant served on home turns up drugs and guns

A 45-year-old Kenosha man is in custody on drug and gun charges after Kenosha Police served a warrant on his home on the 3500 block of 36th Avenue Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Leo Viola police arrested the man as he was attempting to get into his vehicle, where had a semi-automatic pistol. Officers, who had been investigating the man for suspicion of selling drugs, served a warrant on his apartment at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. In the home, Viola said, officers found two additional guns, a small amount of cocaine and 124 grams of marijuana.