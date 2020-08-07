Kenosha man arrested for brandishing gun

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What started as an argument early Wednesday morning led to a handgun being pulled and the arrest of a 21-year-old Kenosha man.

Anthony D. Sward made his initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Wednesday. He is charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Sward, who is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond, will be back in court Friday, Aug. 14, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police received a 911 call for the report of a male subject who had pulled a gun on a female and fled in a red Ford Expedition.

Police spoke with the victim, who stated the two began to argue, and when she told Sward to leave, he grabbed a handgun from the top shelf of a closet. Sward then allegedly pointed the gun in her face and threatened to kill her.

When the female told the defendant she was going to call the police, he allegedly put both hands on her chest and pushed her into the closet.