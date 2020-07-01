Kenosha man arrested for fourth OWI
Kenosha man arrested for fourth OWI

  • Updated
Vincente Vasquez, 35, of Kensoha, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated—4th offense.

Vasquez was stopped at 12:55 a.m. Monday on 75th Street near 22nd Avenue after, according to the criminal complaint, an officer saw him driving without headlights, driving through a red light and drifting into oncoming traffic. Vasquez failed a field sobriety test.

He has three previous convictions for OWI, the most recent in 2010.

 
