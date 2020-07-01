Kenosha man arrested for fourth OWI

Vincente Vasquez, 35, of Kensoha, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated—4th offense.
Vasquez was stopped at 12:55 a.m. Monday on 75th Street near 22nd Avenue after, according to the criminal complaint, an officer saw him driving without headlights, driving through a red light and drifting into oncoming traffic. Vasquez failed a field sobriety test.
He has three previous convictions for OWI, the most recent in 2010.
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
NINE MINUTES
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.