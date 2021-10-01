Kenosha man charged Friday with a felony count of possession of marijuana

Mechanical issues with a vehicle eventually led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Kenosha man Wednesday.

Alexander M. Ricchio was charged Friday with a felony count of possession of marijuana, along with misdemeanor counts of a second offense drunken driving, operating a vehicle while revoked, failure to install an ignition interlock device and bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.

Ricchio, who faces a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison on the felony charge, made his initial appearance Friday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha police officer observed the defendant's vehicle without functioning brake and license plate/registration lights at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

When the officer made contact with Ricchio, he reportedly found a half full beer and could smell the odor of marijuana. The defendant stated he had to take a friend to the hospital and did not have a driver's license or insurance.

Ricchio's license previously had been revoked, and he had a blood alcohol content restriction of 0.02. An intoxilyzer showed he had a BAC of 0.04. Police also found a half full bottle of alcohol and a "blunt" that weighed 0.04 grams inside the vehicle.

Court records indicate the defendant previously was convicted of drunken driving Feb. 28, 2020, in Kenosha County.

