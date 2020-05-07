Kenosha man charged in April shooting

A Kenosha man who was already being held in jail on a drug charge is now facing additional charges for allegedly shooting at a group of teenagers who had poured soda on his vehicle.
Jason Pfaff, 38, was charged this week with three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm for the incident, which happened in April.
Pfaff has been held at the Kenosha County Jail since April 23, and was at first charged with felony possession of marijuana and with bail jumping. Police have been investigating his involvement in the shooting while he was being held on a probation violation and the other charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to a report of shots being fired on the 1900 block of 43rd Street at about 9:30 p.m. April 12. At the scene, police spoke to a young woman who said a window of her car was shattered by gunfire. Police also found shell casings at the scene.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Police spoke to a group of young people who said they saw someone shooting, but initially gave conflicting accounts. According to the complaint, one of the group later told police that there had been bad blood between he and Pfaff and that earlier in the day he and his friends had put garbage on Pfaff’s porch and poured soda on his vehicle.
He said Pfaff had called him to fight, and when he arrived, Pfaff started shooting.
Pfaff was charged with multiple counts for each of the people in the area at which he had been shooting.
At his initial court appearance this week, Pfaff’s bond for the charges was set at $50,000.
HOME HAIR CUTS
HOME HAIR CUTS
HOME HAIR CUTS
HOME HAIR CUTS
HOME HAIR CUTS
HOME HAIR CUTS
HOME HAIR CUTS
Many around the area and state have taken to making homemade face masks to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.