Kenosha man charged in April shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Kenosha man who was already being held in jail on a drug charge is now facing additional charges for allegedly shooting at a group of teenagers who had poured soda on his vehicle.

Jason Pfaff, 38, was charged this week with three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm for the incident, which happened in April.

Pfaff has been held at the Kenosha County Jail since April 23, and was at first charged with felony possession of marijuana and with bail jumping. Police have been investigating his involvement in the shooting while he was being held on a probation violation and the other charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to a report of shots being fired on the 1900 block of 43rd Street at about 9:30 p.m. April 12. At the scene, police spoke to a young woman who said a window of her car was shattered by gunfire. Police also found shell casings at the scene.

No one was injured in the shooting.