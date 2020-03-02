Kenosha man charged in hostage situation

A 42-year-old Kenosha man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife and 7-year-old son while holding both hostage at gunpoint is facing multiple felony charges.
Ricardo Torres was charged with multiple felonies, including threats to injure and false imprisonment, after a Saturday morning incident at his residence in the 7600 block of 40th Avenue. The Kenosha resident faces up to 37 years in prison.
Appearing in intake court Monday, Torres was issued a $50,000 cash bond by court commissioner Lauren Keating.
According to the criminal complaint, Torres returned home from an all-night bender around 8 a.m. Saturday and became angered when his son grinned at him.
The complaint says Torres pulled out a handgun and said he was “going to start shooting up the house.” He reportedly said if the police were called he would use his wife as a shield “so that she could get shot.”
Kenosha Police responded to the house around 9 a.m. when authorities received a 911 text message from a boy inside the house.
The child initially texted his 7-year-old friend to call the police. The friend informed the boy that he could contact 911 via text message, which he did.
“This case is extremely troubling and concerning with respect to the strong police presence required and one juvenile texting another to call 911 for help,” Keating said.
“The reported statement by (Torres) that he was going to, while armed with a handgun, start shooting up the house and if the cops came would use one of the victims as a shield and hopes she would get shot and wants her to die. ... This is extremely troubling.”
A large police response descended on the area, including the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team.
At 10 a.m., Torres exited the house. An officer grabbed him by his coat and brought him to the ground after Torres ignored all verbal commands, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers said Torres couldn’t remember how much he had to drink. He told officers he woke up early Saturday morning on a park bench.
Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Jason Zapf requested a high cash bond. He pointed to Torres’ extensive criminal background, including disorderly conduct, obstruction, criminal damage to property, battery and multiple drunken-driving offenses.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 12.
