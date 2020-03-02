Kenosha man charged in hostage situation

A 42-year-old Kenosha man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife and 7-year-old son while holding both hostage at gunpoint is facing multiple felony charges.

Ricardo Torres was charged with multiple felonies, including threats to injure and false imprisonment, after a Saturday morning incident at his residence in the 7600 block of 40th Avenue. The Kenosha resident faces up to 37 years in prison.

Appearing in intake court Monday, Torres was issued a $50,000 cash bond by court commissioner Lauren Keating.

According to the criminal complaint, Torres returned home from an all-night bender around 8 a.m. Saturday and became angered when his son grinned at him.

The complaint says Torres pulled out a handgun and said he was “going to start shooting up the house.” He reportedly said if the police were called he would use his wife as a shield “so that she could get shot.”

Kenosha Police responded to the house around 9 a.m. when authorities received a 911 text message from a boy inside the house.

The child initially texted his 7-year-old friend to call the police. The friend informed the boy that he could contact 911 via text message, which he did.

