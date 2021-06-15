Kenosha man charged with arson in May 7 fire at Hillcrest Mobile Home Park

The neighbor stated he called for help, and at that point, “smoke had enveloped the entire neighborhood.” The neighbor also told police he felt the surrounding trailers would have been at great risk of catching fire had he not intervened.

Placencia’s father told police he owned the trailer and allowed his son to live there with the hopes he would be able to live independently. The father said his son suffers from some mental health issues and may have started the fire by mistake, according to the complaint.

Police spoke to the defendant, who stated he “put a bunch of stuff” in the oven, including books and cloth sheets, because he was “bored.” When asked if he purposely started the fire, Placencia stated, “Yeah, I was bored,” and further explained that he had turned the oven to more than 500 degrees.

At one point, the defendant attempted to flee officers before he was taken into custody on 39th Avenue, according to the complaint. Officers threatened to use a Taser on the defendant before he complied.

Officers returned to the trailer after the fire had been put out and observed that the roof had collapsed. The extent of the damage was limited to the kitchen and living room, and it appeared the fire had completely damaged the interior walls.