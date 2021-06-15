Kenosha man charged with arson in May 7 fire at Hillcrest Mobile Home Park

A 22-year-old Kenosha man is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond on five criminal charges, including felony arson, for allegedly starting a fire last month in the Town of Somers.
In addition to the felony arson charge, James J. Placencia faces a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
The arson charge carries a maximum potential fine of $100,000 and 40 years in prison, while the recklessly endangering safety charge carries a fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.
Each of the bail-jumping charges, which stem from an ongoing case in Racine County, carry a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.
Placencia, who had his initial appearance last week Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court, will be back for a preliminary hearing this Friday at 10 a.m. before Commissioner Loren Keating.
According to the criminal complaint:
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with personnel from the Somers Fire and Rescue Department, responded to the Hillcrest Mobile Home Park, 3705 27th St., at midnight on May 7 for a report of a fire in one of the lots.
Police spoke to a neighbor, who stated he was watching television when he heard coughing and then looked outside and saw the defendant with a fire extinguisher. At that time, the neighbor stated there was smoke rising from the windows and roof.
The neighbor stated he called for help, and at that point, “smoke had enveloped the entire neighborhood.” The neighbor also told police he felt the surrounding trailers would have been at great risk of catching fire had he not intervened.
Placencia’s father told police he owned the trailer and allowed his son to live there with the hopes he would be able to live independently. The father said his son suffers from some mental health issues and may have started the fire by mistake, according to the complaint.
Police spoke to the defendant, who stated he “put a bunch of stuff” in the oven, including books and cloth sheets, because he was “bored.” When asked if he purposely started the fire, Placencia stated, “Yeah, I was bored,” and further explained that he had turned the oven to more than 500 degrees.
At one point, the defendant attempted to flee officers before he was taken into custody on 39th Avenue, according to the complaint. Officers threatened to use a Taser on the defendant before he complied.
Officers returned to the trailer after the fire had been put out and observed that the roof had collapsed. The extent of the damage was limited to the kitchen and living room, and it appeared the fire had completely damaged the interior walls.
Police also found several burned articles of clothing and towels in the oven, along with what appeared to be burned paper inside a metal cooking pan.
Court records indicate the defendant has a pending case in Racine County, where he is charged with felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was released in that case with a $1,000 signature bond. He later returned to court on a warrant and was released on a $2,500 signature bond.