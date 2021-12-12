 Skip to main content
Kenosha man charged with felony for allegedly punching Kenosha police officer

A 40-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of battery to a law enforcement officer after he allegedly punched a Kenosha Police officer.

Richard A. Bartholomew, of the 2500 block of 71st Street, made his initial appearance on Dec. 6 in Kenosha County Circuit Court. He is due back for a preliminary hearing Dec. 22, at 9 a.m.

Bartholomew also is charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. The felony carries a possible prison term of three years and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police responded to a city residence at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 4 for a noise complaint. At one point, the defendant attempted to leave the home, but was told he couldn't while police investigated.

The complaint states that Bartholomew went into a "fighter's stance," and then struck one of the officers in his upper cheek/lower ear with a closed right fist. After police were able to get him into custody, the complaint states he continued to swear at them and was screaming, yelling and banging his head against the side window of the squad car.

While en route to the jail, the complaint states the defendant calmed down and apologized. 

Richard Bartholomew booking photo

Bartholomew
