Kenosha man charged with fifth OWI after allegedly crashing into parked car

Adam Garcia, 50, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated-fifth offense and with threatening a police officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to the 4600 block of 8th Avenue at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 26 by an anonymous caller who saw a person in a Dodge Ram hit a parked car, then park and go inside a tavern.

Police found Garcia, the registered owner of the Dodge, inside the bar. He appeared to be intoxicated. Police obtained video that showed the Dodge hit the front driver’s side of a parked vehicle, which was damaged.

The complaint states that while police were speaking to him and after he was taken into custody, Garcia is alleged to have made threatening comments to officers, including threatening to kill them and their families.

The complaint states that Garcia had a preliminary blood alcohol level of 0.148 and that he had four previous OWI convictions in Kenosha County, the most recent in 2012.

Garcia’s bond was set at $10,000.

