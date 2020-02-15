Kenosha man charged with five counts possession of child pornography

A Kenosha man is free in $10,000 bond after being charged with possession of child pornography
Edward Brown, 54, was charged Thursday with five counts of possession of child pornography.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police began investigating Brown based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The organization flagged a download of images to the social networking site MeWe using the network at a South Dakota motel. The download was linked to Brown, who stayed at the motel for one night in November. The MeWe account, made under a fictitious woman’s name, was linked to Brown, according to the criminal complaint.
If convicted, Brown faces a mandatory minimum three-year prison sentence