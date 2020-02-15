Kenosha man charged with five counts possession of child pornography

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police began investigating Brown based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The organization flagged a download of images to the social networking site MeWe using the network at a South Dakota motel. The download was linked to Brown, who stayed at the motel for one night in November. The MeWe account, made under a fictitious woman’s name, was linked to Brown, according to the criminal complaint.