Kenosha man charged with five felonies after firing gun at men he said were following him

A man who said he was firing his gun at men who followed him after a dispute during a basketball game is facing five felony charges.

Robert Jackson, 21, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with five counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety along with criminal damage to property and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to the area of 54th Street and 16th Avenue at 7:52 p.m. on Friday for a shots fired call. A woman told police she was outside along with her son when she saw a young man standing in the middle of the street outside an older Chrysler firing a handgun. Although she said she and her son ran for her house, she was able to see the man was wearing black basketball shorts and a red shirt.

Police used security video from surrounding properties to identify the vehicle, and went to the home of the woman who owned the car. Jackson, the woman’s boyfriend, was there and, according to the criminal complaint, admitted he had fired his gun at another vehicle.