Kenosha man charged with five felonies after firing gun at men he said were following him

A man who said he was firing his gun at men who followed him after a dispute during a basketball game is facing five felony charges.
Robert Jackson, 21, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with five counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety along with criminal damage to property and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to the area of 54th Street and 16th Avenue at 7:52 p.m. on Friday for a shots fired call. A woman told police she was outside along with her son when she saw a young man standing in the middle of the street outside an older Chrysler firing a handgun. Although she said she and her son ran for her house, she was able to see the man was wearing black basketball shorts and a red shirt.
Police used security video from surrounding properties to identify the vehicle, and went to the home of the woman who owned the car. Jackson, the woman’s boyfriend, was there and, according to the criminal complaint, admitted he had fired his gun at another vehicle.
According to the complaint, Jackson said he was at the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha playing basketball with friends when a group of people he did not know began trash talking. He said that the same group was outside the club after he left and began pulling on the door handles of the car and looking inside, then followed him when he left.
Jackson told police as the men were following him he heard a gunshot and “jumped out of his car and shot back to try and make them leave him alone,” according to the complaint.
The complaint states that there were seven .45 caliber shell casings that matched the gun Jackson said he used found at the scene and one 9mm casing.
The complaint also states that police believe security video that captured the incident appears to show that the person with the .45 shot first.
According to the complaint, the five counts of recklessly endangering safety are for each of the people who were in the general line of fire of the shots Jackson fired, including two small children who were seen on the video playing outside who looked in the direction of the shots when they were fired and then ran into their home, and a man who was standing on his porch who was seen on the video ducking when the shots were fired.
The people in the other car and the person who fired the 9mm were not identified in the complaint.
Jackson is being held on $75,000 bond.