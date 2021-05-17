 Skip to main content
Kenosha man charged with hate crime, alleged to have menaced family while shouting slurs
Robert Colby

A Kenosha man was charged with a hate crime Monday after he allegedly shouted racial slurs at a neighbor’s family and aggressively drove a vehicle toward three young children in a driveway.

Robert Colby, 58, was charged Monday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety-hate crime, and disorderly conduct-hate crime.

According to the criminal complaint, a person called Kenosha Police at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday about a loud argument on the 6300 block of 12th Avenue. When police arrived they spoke to a woman who said she was in her backyard cooking food when her neighbor Robert Colby began throwing things at them and spitting toward them from his property, alleging that Colby was yelling “I’m going to kill all of you (n-word).”

She told police Colby then got into his vehicle and partially entered her driveway where three small children aged 5, 3 and 8-months were with other family members “(The woman) stated that the children and family members were approximately 5 feet from the defendant’s vehicle when he started revving the engine while causing his vehicle to move forward in a ‘jumping’ motion toward them,” the complaint states.

The woman told police Colby eventually moved his vehicle but continued to yell slurs at the family. She thought Colby may have been holding a handgun.

Police spoke to Colby who denied yelling racial slurs but “stated that he was only questioning subjects about their ethnicity because he is concerned with recent shootings in the area involving ‘black people,’” the complaint states. Colby’s wife denied her husband owned a weapon and gave police permission to search their home. Police did not find any weapons in the home. Colby told police he had been drinking but did not believe he was intoxicated.

At his preliminary hearing Monday, a court commissioner set his bond at $2,000.

