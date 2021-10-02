 Skip to main content
Kenosha man charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense, following rollover, single-vehicle crash
Kenosha man charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense, following rollover, single-vehicle crash

A 49-year-old Kenosha man was arrested Saturday morning for for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, seventh offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Richard A. Wilkerson was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 12600 block of Highway K at 9:43 a.m.

Troopers reportedly observed signs of impairment and, after field sobriety tests were conducted, arrested Wilkerson for the DUI offense. He also faces felony charges of possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia, multiple counts of bail jumping and other municipal charges, the department stated.

Wilkerson was taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

Richard Wilkerson booking photo

Wilkerson
